25m ago

add bookmark

2 people killed, 12 injured in shooting at house party in New Jersey - police

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Two people were killed and 12 were hurt in a shooting on Saturday at a party in New Jersey, state police said on Sunday.

In a news release, the New Jersey State Police said: 

The NJSP is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night.

Police said a man, 30, and a woman, 25, were killed. The injured were sent to hospitals, and one of the wounded was in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred at a home in Bridgeton, New Jersey, just before midnight on Saturday, police said. More than 100 people were attending the birthday party, which was a 1990s-themed event, according to ABC News.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the motive for the incident remained under investigation, according to police.

Aerial video from WPVI television showed evidence of the chaos that erupted after the shooting, with tents and chairs toppled, and debris strewn across the property.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootingscrime
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2424 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
20% - 9118 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
75% - 34786 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.93
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.72
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,882.04
+0.0%
Silver
27.70
+0.5%
Palladium
2,792.43
+0.5%
Platinum
1,170.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,210
0.0%
All Share
66,239
0.0%
Resource 10
67,118
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,155
0.0%
Financial 15
12,839
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo