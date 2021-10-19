25m ago

add bookmark

20 jailed for China quarantine hotel collapse

accreditation
  • 20 people were jailed in China following a hotel collapse.
  • The hotel was used to house people in quarantine.
  • Hotel proprietor Yang Jinqiang has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

China jailed 20 people for corruption over their role in the deadly collapse of a quarantine hotel in 2020, prompting online outrage on Tuesday over poor building standards in the country.

Twenty-nine people died and 50 were injured when the Xinjia Hotel in southern China's Quanzhou city caved in last March.

READ | Coronavirus: Ten dead after China's quarantine hotel collapses

At the time, the 66-room hotel was housing dozens of people who had been ordered to quarantine after recently travelling to Covid-10-hit regions as part of China's strict measures to contain the virus.

An official probe later found three floors had been illegally added to the originally four-storey structure, and safety auditors had collaborated with the hotel's owner to create false reports about the building.

Hotel proprietor Yang Jinqiang has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing a serious accident, forging official documents and offering bribes, a Quanzhou court said in an online statement dated on Sunday.

Around 70 people were trapped after the collapse o
Dozens of people were pulled alive from the wreckage of the six-storey Xinjian hotel in the coastal city of Quanzhou, which collapsed.
Quanzhou
Rescuers work in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020.
Quanzhou
A woman (on the back) is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou, in China's eastern Fujian province on March 7, 2020.

Twelve other people received jail terms between two and a half years and 13 years for similar offences.

Harsher sentences

Additionally, seven public officials were handed jail time ranging from two years and over six years for crimes including bribe-taking and dereliction of duty.

Social media users on Tuesday slammed China's prevalence of poorly constructed buildings that are known to collapse with relative frequency.

One commenter wrote on China's Weibo platform, using a byword for shoddy constructions:

These 'tofu-dreg' projects harmed other people, but ultimately they also harmed those who built them.

Another said the officials should have received harsher sentences for causing deaths.

More than fifty million people had viewed threads on the topic by Tuesday evening.

Building collapses or accidents are not uncommon in China, often due to lax construction standards or corruption.

In July, the collapse of a budget hotel in the eastern city of Suzhou claimed the lives of 17 people.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2484 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2943 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2412 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.57
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,780.17
+0.9%
Silver
23.99
+3.5%
Palladium
2,094.40
+3.7%
Platinum
1,052.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
84.33
-0.6%
Top 40
60,320
+0.4%
All Share
66,912
+0.4%
Resource 10
64,002
+0.4%
Industrial 25
84,631
+0.9%
Financial 15
13,990
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo