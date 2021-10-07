1h ago

add bookmark

20 killed, hundreds injured as quake rattles southern Pakistan

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday  at around three.
  • Rescuers are trying to reach coal miners reportedly trapped underground after many of the victims died when the roofs and walls of their mud brick houses collapsed.
  • Top government official Suhail Anwar Hashmi said a woman and six children were among 20 dead, putting the number of injured at around 200.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a shallow earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, with rescuers trying to reach coal miners reportedly trapped underground.

Many of the victims died when the roofs and walls of their mud brick houses collapsed after the 5.9 magnitude quake struck Balochistan province in darkness at around three in the morning.

pakistan quake
Residents gather next to the debris of their houses that collapsed following an earthquake in the remote mountainous district of Harnai on October 7, 2021, as around 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

It was felt across at least six cities and towns, but the worst-affected area was the remote mountainous district of Harnai, where landslides triggered by the jolt blocked some roads, hampering rescue efforts.

Authorities are also contending with phone and electricity outages after pylons were damaged.

"We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake," said Balochistan's home minister Mir Zia ullah Langau, adding that 100 people were injured:

It is safe to say that hundreds of mud houses were damaged.


A woman and six children were among 20 dead, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, the top government official in Harnai district told AFP, putting the number of injured at around 200.

"There are reports that some 15 coal miners are trapped in a mine on the outskirts of the town due to the quake," he added, saying a rescue team had been dispatched.

It is common in Pakistan for miners to work at night when temperatures are cooler.

Army helicopters were helping to evacuate the injured from remote areas to Quetta, the nearest major city.

Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority, warned the death toll could rise.

Hospital works by torchlight 

"Our rescue teams have cleared 50 per cent of the roads leading to the Harnai while remaining roads will be cleared in the next two to three hours," Balochistan's home minister Langau added, highlighting the strain rescue teams were under.

The quake caused electricity to fail in the area, with health staff working until dawn without lights in the district's poorly equipped government hospital.

Before daybreak, "we were operating without electricity with the help of torches and mobile flashlights," Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at Harnai hospital, told AFP.

He said:

Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid.

The most serious cases were being sent by ambulance to Quetta.

The earthquake was felt in towns throughout Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, including provincial capital Quetta, around 170 kilometres  west of Harnai.

The US Geological Survey later revised upwards the magnitude of the shallow quake to 5.9.

Pakistan straddles the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making the country susceptible to earthquakes.

In 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people across rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake in 2005 that killed more than 73 000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

A 7.6-magnitude quake in 1935 killed around 30 000 people in Quetta, which at the time was part of British-ruled India.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pakistanearthquake
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1324 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2372 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.28
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.26
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,766.51
+0.2%
Silver
22.74
+0.5%
Palladium
1,921.50
+1.2%
Platinum
990.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
80.83
-2.1%
Top 40
58,117
+1.0%
All Share
64,537
+0.9%
Resource 10
58,363
+1.4%
Industrial 25
82,804
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,402
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo