2020 US election: What you need to know right now

President Donald Trump reveled in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate US Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election.

With just a week to go until the November election, Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will crisscross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning that will also see former President Barack Obama back on the stump.

READ | Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

Trump will stage rallies in three states: Michigan and Wisconsin - both of which he narrowly won in 2016 - and Nebraska, which divides its electoral votes by district.

An energised Joe Biden and Barack Obama have accused Donald Trump of a massive screw-up in his handling of the coronavirus, but the US president remained ebullient despite trailing in polls with 10 days to go until the election.https://t.co/hZrXPZAuC6 — News24 (@News24) October 25, 2020

Biden will campaign in Georgia, a state that has long voted for Republicans but has become unexpectedly competitive. He will hold an afternoon event in Warm Springs, before capping the day with an evening rally in the state capital, Atlanta.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Biden in Orlando, Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence, whose chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus, will campaign in North Carolina and South Carolina.

