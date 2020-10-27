1h ago

add bookmark

2020 US election: What you need to know right now

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

President Donald Trump reveled in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate US Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election.

With just a week to go until the November election, Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will crisscross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning that will also see former President Barack Obama back on the stump.

READ | Trump celebrates at White House as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

Trump will stage rallies in three states: Michigan and Wisconsin - both of which he narrowly won in 2016 - and Nebraska, which divides its electoral votes by district.

Biden will campaign in Georgia, a state that has long voted for Republicans but has become unexpectedly competitive. He will hold an afternoon event in Warm Springs, before capping the day with an evening rally in the state capital, Atlanta.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Biden in Orlando, Florida.

Vice President Mike Pence, whose chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus, will campaign in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Biden accuses Trump of giving up in Covid fight
WATCH | New Yorkers vote early in hopes of 'really big' Biden win
Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusaus elections 2020
Lottery
7 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8895 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10066 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.10
(+0.50)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(+0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.48
(+0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.47)
Gold
1902.41
(+0.03)
Silver
24.33
(+0.35)
Platinum
876.00
(+0.69)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2344.00
(+0.34)
All Share
54691.51
(-0.36)
Top 40
50132.28
(-0.31)
Financial 15
10693.32
(+0.45)
Industrial 25
74929.53
(+0.63)
Resource 10
51124.40
(-1.86)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo