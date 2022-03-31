17m ago

add bookmark

25 migrants 'likely dead' in Canaries shipwreck: police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File imge: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(File imge: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
  • A boat which was carrying around 75 people experience terrible conditions during a journey from Mauritania to the Canary Islands.
  • Emergency services managed to rescue 48 survivors, five of them were taken to hospital.
  • Three boat skippers have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Spanish police said Thursday that 25 migrants had likely died when their boat got into trouble during a harrowing eight-day journey from Mauritania to the Canary Islands, citing the survivors' testimonies.

The boat, which set sail from Nouakchott in Mauritania, was rescued off the island of El Hierro on Sunday with 48 survivors on board. Five of them were taken to hospital, including two minors.

In a statement, the police said the boat had experienced "terrible conditions" and that "according to survivors' testimonies, 25 people had likely died and their bodies were thrown over board".

Around 75 people had been on board when the boat left the Mauritanian coast on 19 March, among them women and children, the police statement said.

"Within days, their water supplies ran out and they only had biscuits to eat" and seawater to quench their thirst, police said.

ALSO READ | NGO rescues more than 270 people in central Mediterraean

Three of the survivors, who were believed to be the boat's skippers, were arrested on suspicion of murder. Two remain in preventative custody, the statement said.

So far this year, 5 552 migrants have arrived on the Spanish islands after braving the perilous crossing from the African cost, double the figure for the same period in 2021, interior ministry figures show.

Migrant arrivals on the Atlantic archipelago have surged since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe's southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

At its shortest, the sea crossing from the Moroccan coast is around 100 kilometres, but the distance from the Mauritanian shores is much greater - more than 1 000 kilometres as the crow flies.

The Atlantic route is notoriously dangerous because of strong currents, with migrants often setting sail in overcrowded ramshackle boats which are extremely unsafe.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spain
Lottery
Lucky 7! R59k for seven Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 2639 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 1039 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.59
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.16
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,941.41
+0.4%
Silver
24.86
-0.0%
Palladium
2,265.03
+0.1%
Platinum
989.90
-0.5%
Brent-ruolie
113.45
+2.8%
Top 40
68,508
-0.0%
All Share
75,497
+0.1%
Resource 10
81,597
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,690
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo