1h ago

add bookmark

29 killed in operation to arrest drug kingpin son: Mexican government

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Ten soldiers and 19 criminal suspects were killed in the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican government said on Friday.

Ovidio Guzman, nicknamed "El Raton" (The Mouse), had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since El Chapo was extradited to the United States in 2017.

The 32-year-old was rounded up Thursday in the northwestern city of Culiacan and flown to Mexico City on a military plane following six months of intelligence work to track him down, the government said.

"Ten members of the military... unfortunately lost their lives in the line of duty," Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval told reporters, adding 19 "lawbreakers" were also killed in the operation.

The United States had a reward out of up to $5 million for information leading to Ovidio Guzman's capture. It accuses him of being a key player in the infamous Sinaloa cartel.

READ | Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break

Gunfire and arson shook Culiacan after the arrest, which came as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador prepared to welcome his US counterpart Joe Biden next week for a North America leaders' summit where security is expected to be high on the agenda.

Initial reports were that a National Guardsman was killed and at least 28 people wounded in the violence, while school classes were suspended.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mexico
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
44% - 4966 votes
Rising cost of living
13% - 1470 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
43% - 4871 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.72
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.23
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,862.67
+1.6%
Silver
23.83
+2.5%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.69
+1.1%
Top 40
70,810
+2.0%
All Share
76,859
+1.9%
Resource 10
75,857
+4.3%
Industrial 25
96,608
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,643
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo