1h ago

add bookmark

3 bodies with hands tied found near Bucha: police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


The bodies of three men with their hands tied were found in a pit near Bucha, a town close to Kyiv that has become synonymous with allegations of Russian war crimes, Ukraine police said Saturday.

"On April 29, a pit with the bodies of three men was found in the Bucha district," a police statement said.

"The victims' hands were tied, cloths were covering their eyes and some were gagged. There are traces of torture on the corpses, as well as gunshot wounds to various parts of the body."

Bucha hit the global headlines when dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found there in early April, some with their hands tied, after Russian troops pulled out following a month-long occupation.

READ | 'Tears of gratitude': Ukrainian villagers freed from Russian occupation

Since then, more and more corpses have been discovered there and in the surrounding towns and villages, with the Kyiv police on Saturday giving an overall figure of 1,202.

"The victims were tortured for a long period of time, bullet wounds were found on the extremities. Finally, each of the men was shot in the ear," said Kyiv's regional police chief Andriy Nebytov in the statement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9058 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3925 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

10h ago

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

3h ago

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo