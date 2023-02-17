1h ago

add bookmark

31 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
31 bodies were found in mass graves in Mexico.
31 bodies were found in mass graves in Mexico.
RAFAEL MARTIN/Europa Press via Getty Images

Thirty-one bodies buried in two clandestine graves have been exhumed by authorities in western Mexico, officials said on Thursday, in a region hit by violence linked to organized crime.

The first grave was found on 1 February in the town of San Isidro Mazatepec in Jalisco state. A second grave was found after several days of investigation and the extraction of bags containing bodies.

"We have already counted 31 victims," Jalisco state prosecutor Luis Joaquin Mendez told reporters, adding that authorities have evidence to identify about half of the bodies so they can be returned to their families.

Jalisco, which is controlled by the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, is among the Mexican states most heavily impacted by organized crime violence.

Last year, 301 bodies were discovered in the state in 41 clandestine graves, and 544 bodies were found in 2020, the highest number to date.

Mexico's homicide rate has tripled since 2006 - when an intensification of the government's war on drug cartels triggered a spiral of violence -  from 9.6 murders per 100 000 inhabitants to 28 in 2021.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mexicomass gravesgang violencecartels
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
66% - 1103 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
14% - 227 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
21% - 351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.25
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.42
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Platinum
917.77
-0.1%
Palladium
1,469.01
-1.5%
Gold
1,825.27
-0.6%
Silver
21.24
-1.6%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
73,775
-0.6%
All Share
79,837
-0.5%
Resource 10
71,954
-0.2%
Industrial 25
105,478
-1.4%
Financial 15
16,392
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo