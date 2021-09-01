1h ago

32 people, including 2 children, die after bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Lima – Thirty-two passengers died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff in Peru early on Tuesday, officials said, in the country's third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central Road, some 60km east of the capital Lima.

"Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead," said police commander Cesar Cervantes.

A six-year-old boy and three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said.

There had been 63 passengers on the bus.

A rescuer stands next to the wreckage of a bus
A rescuer stands next to the wreckage of a bus that plunged off a cliff in Matucana, east of Lima on 31 August 2021.

A search and rescue effort was under way for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department added on Twitter.

Cervantes said "recklessness" contributed to Tuesday's accident, adding that the bus had been travelling "at high speed".

It hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 200 metres deep, according to survivor accounts.

On Sunday, 22 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon River in Peru. An undetermined number remain missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country's southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in the Andean country due to factors including speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

