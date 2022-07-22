22 Jul

4 children killed in Yemen mine blast

Four children were killed in the Huthi rebel-controlled western Yemeni city of Hodeida.
Saleh Al-Obeidi, AFP

Four children were killed Thursday in the Huthi rebel-controlled western Yemeni city of Hodeida after one of them stepped on a landmine, a medical source and a father said Friday.

The source said a group of seven children were walking through an empty lot near the airport of the Red Sea city, an area where mines pose a constant threat to civilians, when tragedy struck on Thursday.

Three of them were killed on the spot while the fourth child died in hospital, he said, adding the victims were aged between 10 and 15.

"The children went out in the morning while we were asleep... The surviving children came and told us about the accident," father Yahya Abdullah told AFP.

"I went and found one of my two sons injured but alive, but his brother had died," he said.

"I covered his stomach, he had been hit by shrapnel, and carried him to the hospital, but he died in the operating room."

Liz Throssell, spokesperson of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, said last month that "children are especially at risk" from landmines or improvised explosive devices or unexploded ordnance, although a ceasefire that took effect in April in Yemen's conflict since 2015 between Huthi rebels and the government backed by a Saudi-led military coalition has largely held.

Read more on:
yemen
