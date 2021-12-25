20m ago

add bookmark

5 700 flights scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
5 700 flights have been scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel. Photo: Getty Images
5 700 flights have been scrapped as Omicron hits Christmas weekend travel. Photo: Getty Images
  • More than 2 500 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Christmas Day, including more than 870 originating from or headed to US airports.
  • On Friday, there were more than 2 000 cancellations and 11 000 delays.
  • Sunday cancellations have topped 800.

At least 5 700 flights have been cancelled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands more were delayed, a tracking website reported Saturday, as the highly infectious Omicron variant brings holiday travel headaches to millions.

According to Flightaware.com, more than 2 500 flights were scrubbed around the globe on Christmas Day, including more than 870 originating from or headed to US airports, with some 4 200 delays as of 1430 GMT.

On Friday, there were around 2 400 cancellations and 11 000 delays, while Sunday cancellations have already topped 800.

Pilots, flight attendants and other employees have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to Covid, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines, JetBlue and many other short-staffed carriers to cancel flights during one of the year's peak travel periods.

"Help @united flight cancelled again. I want to get home for Christmas," one exasperated traveller from the US state of Vermont tweeted to the airline early Saturday.

Flightaware data showed United cancelled around 200 flights each day Friday and Saturday, or 10 percent of those that were scheduled.

A scramble to reroute pilots and planes and reassign employees was underway, but Omicron's surge has upended business.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement Friday.

The airline said:

As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.

Similarly, Delta scrapped at least 280 flights Saturday and was already cancelling 64 on Sunday, saying it has "exhausted all options and resources - including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying."

"We apologise to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans," the company said.

The cancellations added to the pandemic frustration for many people eager to reunite with their families over the holidays, after last year's Christmas was severely curtailed.

Chinese airlines accounted for the highest number of cancellations, with China Eastern scrapping 1 000 flights, over 20 percent of its flight plan, on Friday and Saturday and Air China also grounding about 20 percent of its scheduled departures over the period.

- Huge travel bump -

According to estimates from the American Automobile Association, more than 109 million Americans were scheduled to travel by plane, train or automobile between 23 December and 2 January, a 34 percent increase over last year.

But most of those plans were made before the outbreak of Omicron, which has become the dominant strain in the United States, overwhelming some hospitals and healthcare workers.

The state of New York announced Friday that it recorded 44 431 new daily positive Covid tests, a new record.

Luckily, Omicron did not affect Santa's travel plans, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has tracked St. Nick's Christmas journey for six decades.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spoke to NORAD officials Friday to ensure Father Christmas's trip was going smoothly.

Biden then spoke with several American families via video call to discuss the holiday. But the light hearted moment turned sour, exposing the country's political divisions, when a father to whom Biden had just wished happy holidays launched an insult at him.

The father replied "Merry Christmas," but followed up with "Let's go Brandon," a phrase used by Donald Trump supporters as a euphemism for a derogatory remark against the current president.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirustravel
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.58
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.67
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,808.39
0.0%
Silver
22.98
0.0%
Palladium
1,951.51
0.0%
Platinum
973.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.14
-0.9%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo