5 family members drown in another selfie accident in Indonesia

A woman takes a selfie at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean on Ipanema beach on 2 June 2017.
PHOTO: Mario Tama/Getty Images
PHOTO: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Padang – Five members of an Indonesian family drowned when a dock where they were taking a selfie collapsed, police said on Thursday, just weeks after a similar fatal accident.

The family of 14 were at picturesque Kandi Lake in West Sumatra, when they gathered on the wooden structure to take a group photo, but their combined weight brought it down, police said.

A 17-year-old was among the five who drowned, while the rest of the family survived the Wednesday accident.

"They were taking a selfie on the dock when the incident happened," said local police chief Junaidi Nur, who added that it was after closing hours, so no security was at the site.

A rescue effort later retrieved the bodies, and an investigation was being carried out, Nur said.

This month, nine tourists drowned after their overloaded boat capsized when they were attempting a selfie in a reservoir on Java island.

Read more on:
indonesiadrowningsaccidents
