40m ago

add bookmark

6 January panel moves to hold Trump ally in criminal contempt

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
  • Donald Trump ally and Former White House advisor Steve Bannon has refused to testify in the 6 January probe.
  • Bannon told the investigating panel that he would withhold testimony and documents until Trump's claim of "executive privilege.
  • If found guilty of criminal contempt, Bannon would face up to 12 months in prison.

Lawmakers investigating the deadly assault on the US Capitol said Thursday they were pursuing criminal contempt charges for a key ally of former president Donald Trump for refusing to testify.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon had already made clear he had no intention of complying with a subpoena to appear Thursday before the cross-party 6 January congressional select committee.

The right wing strategist told the panel he would withhold testimony and documents until Trump's claim of "executive privilege," which allows presidents to keep certain conversations with aides secret, had been resolved.

"We reject his position entirely," committee chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

"The select committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr Bannon for criminal contempt."

The panel - which is unified in its aim to enforce subpoenas - will meet on Tuesday next week to vote on adopting a contempt report setting out the case against Bannon, Thompson said.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would then vote to refer Bannon to the Justice Department to consider charges.

A timetable for that decision has yet to be revealed. If convicted, Bannon would face up to 12 months in prison, but more likely a fine.

Thousands of Trump's supporters, many associated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist groups, stormed the Capitol eight months ago in an effort to overturn President Joe Biden's election victory.

They had been egged on by Trump, whose fiery speech earlier that day falsely claiming election fraud was the culmination of months of baseless claims about a contest he lost fairly to Biden.

ALSO READ | Seven US Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

A comfortable majority of 57 senators - including seven from his own party - voted to convict Trump after he was impeached by the House for inciting the riot, although this fell short of the two-thirds majority required under Senate rules to unseat a president.

Bannon himself was charged in August last year with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after allegedly defrauding thousands of donors to a campaign to help build Trump's wall along the southern border.

Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of the former president's White House term.

Trump opponents saw the move as a "thank you" from the ex-president after Bannon refused to cooperate with the House's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"He felt he could do that because he would never be held in contempt, he would never be prosecuted, by the Trump justice department," 6 January committee member Adam Schiff told MSNBC on Wednesday.

"But those days are over. It is essential to our investigation. But I also view this, the enforcement of the rule of law, as an early test of whether our democracy is recovering."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscapitol hill siege
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1459 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1702 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1332 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

16h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.77
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,796.75
+0.2%
Silver
23.55
+2.0%
Palladium
2,134.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,062.90
+3.9%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,391
+1.5%
All Share
66,846
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,424
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,200
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,007
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo