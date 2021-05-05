8 lions in Indian zoo test positive for Covid-19

Eight Asiatic lions at an Indian zoo have contracted the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday, adding that there was no evidence that animals could transmit the disease to humans.

Zoo authorities in the southern city of Hyderabad shared samples with a government research laboratory on 24 March, after the lions showed signs of respiratory distress.

The test results come amid a huge surge in coronavirus infections among humans in India.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said:

Based on experience with zoo animals elsewhere in the world that have experienced SARS-CoV-2 positive last year, there is no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans any further.

The Nehru Zoological Park has now been closed, it said in a statement.



India has reported more than 300 000 daily Covid-19 infections for 13 straight days, and has now recorded 20 million cases of the disease, the second highest number in the world after the United States.