8 members of same family killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting

Five brothers and three of their cousins were shot and killed in an Afghanistan mosque.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

Jalalabad – Eight members of the same family were gunned down in an attack on a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

The shooting happened on Saturday night in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, and was believed to be over a land dispute, the province's governor Zaiulhaq Amarkhil said.

Five brothers and three of their male cousins were killed.

Amarkhil told AFP:

The incident is under investigation, but initial information shows a land dispute has caused the incident.

Fareed Khan, a spokesperson for Nangarhar police, confirmed the attack.

Afghanistan, like the rest of the Muslim world, is observing the holy month of Ramadaan, when men gather every night to offer special prayers after fasting for the day.

Revenge killings are common in Afghanistan, where families seek justice by carrying out violent acts of vengeance based on an ancient code of honour.

So-called blood feuds can last for decades, passing down through generations in a cycle of violence.

Read more on:
afghanistanshootings
