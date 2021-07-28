47m ago

add bookmark

890-million-year-old sponge structures found in Canada may be Earth's oldest animal life

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An example of a Sponge fossil.
An example of a Sponge fossil.
DEA / G. CIGOLINI/De Agostini via Getty Images
  • Fossilised structures discovered in Canada could be as old as 890 million years.
  • They may be Earth's oldest animal life.
  • Sponges are simple animals with an ancient history.

Fossilised structures discovered in northwestern Canada may be from sponges that lived in oceans as long as 890 million years ago, making them the earliest known animal life on Earth, research showed on Wednesday.

The findings also challenge the long-held idea that animals did not arise on Earth until after a major infusion of oxygen into the atmosphere and oceans.

Sponges are simple animals with an ancient history. Genetic evidence gathered from modern sponges has shown they likely emerged between 1 billion and 500 million years ago.

But until now there has been no evidence of fossilised sponge bodies from this period, known as the early Neoproterozoic era.

Elizabeth Turner, a professor at Canada's Laurentian University's Harquail School of Earth Sciences, looked for evidence of sponges in 890-million-year-old reefs that were constructed by a type of bacteria that deposited calcium carbonate.

She found networks of tiny tube-shaped structures containing crystals of the mineral calcite -- suggesting they were contemporaneous to the reef - that closely resemble the fibrous skeleton found within some modern sponges.

If her structures Turner identified end up being verified as sponge samples, they will outdate the current oldest known sponge fossils by 350 million years.

Although the implications of her possible discovery, published in the journal Nature, Turner said she was not getting carried away.

"The earliest animals to emerge evolutionarily were probably sponge-like. This too is not surprising, given that sponges are the most basic animal in the tree of animal life," she told AFP.

"The nature of the material is familiar from the bodies of much younger body fossils of sponges," Turner said.

She said the possible sponges were around one centimetre across, and "would have been tiny and inconspicuous, living in shadowy nooks and crannies below the upper surfaces of the reefs"

If the structures do turn out to be confirmed as sponge specimens, that means they would have lived roughly 90 million years before Earth's oxygen levels reached levels thought to be necessary to support animal life.

Turner said that if confirmed to be sponges, she believed that they lived before the Neoproterozoic oxygenation event, during which oxygen levels increased, subsequently leading to the emergence of animal life.

"If I am correct in my interpretation of the material, the earliest animals appeared before that event and may have been tolerant of comparatively low oxygen levels, relative to modern conditions," she said.

"It is possible that the earliest animals were tolerant of low oxygen - some modern sponges are - but that more complex animal types that require a higher oxygen level did not appear until after the Neoproterozoic oxygenation event," Turner added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
45% - 1311 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
44% - 1281 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 321 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,799.29
+0.0%
Silver
24.75
+0.3%
Palladium
2,627.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,059.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.48
-0.0%
Top 40
62,369
+1.9%
All Share
68,526
+1.8%
Resource 10
70,272
+1.3%
Industrial 25
87,347
+2.8%
Financial 15
12,825
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the...

11m ago

SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the feeling'
Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'

11m ago

Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Schoenmaker, Corbett lead the way for Team SA
How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each...

5h ago

How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each other's victories'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top

3h ago

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top
End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics

4h ago

End of the road for South Africa as Mexico claims convincing win at Tokyo Olympics
SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m...

7h ago

SA's Schoenmaker smashes another Olympic record, joined by Corbett in 200m breaststroke SFs
Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title

7h ago

Fiji outgun New Zealand to defend Olympic rugby sevens title
Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'

8h ago

Tatjana Schoenmaker reflects on emotional silver win: 'I couldn't keep it in'
Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens

9h ago

Blitzboks dominate USA to finish 5th at Olympic Sevens
Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat

8h ago

Djokovic rolls at Olympics as Medvedev suffers in extreme heat
Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals

9h ago

Olympics Football | What SA U23s require to qualify for quarter-finals
Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place

13h ago

Blitzboks down Australia in consolation match, set to duel USA for 5th-place
Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'

13h ago

Chad le Clos offers 'no excuses' after 5th-place finish in Tokyo: 'It hurts a lot'
No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final

15h ago

No podium for Chad le Clos as he finishes 5th in 200m butterfly final
Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'

27 Jul

Schoenmaker hopes to inspire more SA female swimmers: 'You just need to believe'
Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the...

27 Jul

Chad le Clos after comeback performance: 'I’ll try my best to win medals for the country'
Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal

27 Jul

Biles says 'mental health' concerns led to Olympic final withdrawal
SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out...

27 Jul

SA's silver surfer Buitendag confirms retirement after Tokyo heroics: 'I went out with a bang'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo