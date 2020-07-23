1h ago

add bookmark

9kg at 10-years-old: Yemen's children starve amid rising fears of famine

Weighing just 9kg at ten years old, Hassan Merzam Muhammad is so emaciated by the severe malnourishment plaguing hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children like him that he can no longer walk.

Fears of famine in Yemen are resurfacing, the United Nations says. A UN report on Wednesday said Yemen was returning to "alarming" levels of food insecurity.

"My son is sick and I don't know where to take him. He has fever and I've nothing to treat him, I can't even get water," said Zaina Muhammad, mother to Hassan and his six siblings. "Sometimes we go days without washing."

Coronavirus restrictions, reduced remittances, locusts, floods and significant underfunding of this year's aid response have compounded an already dire hunger situation after five years of war.

Resurgent violence in recent weeks between warring parties, despite UN peace efforts, is also killing and injuring civilians.

Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen. UN warnings in late 2018 of impending famine prompted an aid ramp-up after which the World Food Programme fed up to 13 million a month.

"Now all those improvements are at risk," WFP spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs said.

Despite mounting economic and health pressures on Yemen, the world's largest aid response is scaling back due to insufficient funding.

Nutrition services for 2.5 million children could cease by the end of August. The WFP already in April halved food aid to alternate months in north Yemen.

"They are on the brink of famine but it is not famine yet... It's not too late," she said, appealing to donors.

Displaced five times by war, Hassan's family now live in rural Hajjah, one of the poorest regions, with no income.

"Warplanes circle above us, Houthi armaments are nearby; we cannot move on," Zaina said.

Nurse Makieh al-Aslami watched Hassan's father carry the boy, unable to walk or react, into the malnutrition clinic she runs.

She said:

Hassan has no health problems. His problem is hunger. Like all children, Hassan needs play, school... It's like he's in a cage, with hunger increasing depression.

After a few days' treatment Hassan started to walk about and - mute since birth - used signals to request things.

"He was coming back to life," she said.

Thin and exhausted herself, Aslami says malnutrition is increasing.

The number of malnourished under-fives could rise by 20% to 2.4 million by year end on funding shortfalls, UNICEF has said.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to restore the Yemeni government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Iran-aligned Houthis. 80% of the population relies on humanitarian aid.

According to the U.N.'s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, 40 percent of south Yemen will face high levels of acute food insecurity in July-December, up from 25 percent in February-April.

IPC data for north Yemen, where most Yemenis live and which is controlled by Houthi authorities, is due in September.

"If we wait for famine to be declared, it will already be too late as people will already be dying," Byrs said earlier this month.

Related Links
'Stop me if you need a doctor': Yemen medic treats poor from his car
Saudi-led strikes on Yemen kill 31 civilians after jet crash
30 Yemenis medically evacuated for the first time in three years
Read more on:
yemen
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
46% - 3292 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2049 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
25% - 1796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(+0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(+0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.19)
Gold
1872.70
(+0.22)
Silver
22.76
(-0.15)
Platinum
925.00
(+0.43)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2151.00
(+0.72)
All Share
55834.24
(-1.04)
Top 40
51412.02
(-1.16)
Financial 15
10632.84
(-0.52)
Industrial 25
75057.72
(-1.67)
Resource 10
54154.83
(-0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo