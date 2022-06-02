46m ago

add bookmark

'A call from our people' - South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol cements leadership with local elections win

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The People Power Party won local elections to cement President Yoon Suk-yeol's agenda for South Korea.
  • The Democratic Party conceded defeat.
  • Yoon plans to tackle the economy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's ruling party emerged victorious in local elections, vote counts showed on Thursday, giving a boost to him and his plan to steer the economy into recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ | South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol set to get tough on North Korea

Tens of millions of South Koreans went to the polls on Wednesday to elect 17 metropolitan and provincial chiefs, as well as seven members of the national assembly.

Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) cemented its power in important regions in what was seen as an early test of the president who took office last month after winning a March election by a margin of just 0.7%.

Yoon said in a statement:

We take the election results as a call from our people to revive the economy and to better take care of their livelihoods.

Ruling party incumbents defeated challengers for the posts of mayor of South Korea's two biggest cities, the capital Seoul and port city of Busan.

PPP candidates also won five of the seven parliamentary seats up for grabs, representing a gain for it of one seat in the opposition-controlled assembly.

Stakes were high for Yoon as he seeks to stabilise runaway housing prices, boost provincial economies and expedite recovery from the pandemic with a 300-member parliament dominated by the now opposition Democratic Party.

The liberal Democratic Party has seen its popularity wane in recent years amid disappointment with what many voters saw as a lacklustre economic policy and hypocrisy over political and sex abuse scandals.


Park Ji-hyun, the Democratic Party's interim co-leader, acknowledged "complete defeat" after her party "totally failed" to earn the people's support.

"We humbly accept the people's second judgement," she wrote on Twitter, apparently referring to the March presidential election. 

She added:

We will start anew as a new and young Democratic Party.

The leadership of the Democratic Party, including Park, offered to resign en masse to take responsibility for the defeat.

One bright spot for the Democrats was the most populous province of Gyeonggi, where former finance minister Kim Dong-yeon eked out a narrow win over Yoon's former spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye.

Former presidential candidates, Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party and Ahn Cheol-soo, now from the People Power Party, both won seats in parliament.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
yoon suk-yeolsouth korea
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
48% - 5487 votes
No
52% - 6044 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.47
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.62
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,856.80
+0.6%
Silver
22.17
+1.5%
Palladium
2,018.45
+1.0%
Platinum
1,012.00
+1.3%
Brent Crude
116.29
+0.6%
Top 40
64,551
+0.5%
All Share
71,162
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,107
+2.2%
Industrial 25
77,374
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,381
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

3h ago

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo