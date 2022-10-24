27m ago

add bookmark

'A gift for Diwali!' Indians delight over practising Hindu Rishi Sunak's rise to UK PM

accreditation
  • Indians across the world have welcomed Rishi Sunak becoming the new UK prime minister.
  • This as Hindus celebrate Diwali on Monday.
  • Sunak won the race for the post earlier on Monday.

Many Indians are delighted at the prospect of Rishi Sunak becoming the first person of Indian origin to become British prime minister, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali.

Sunak was set to take the top job after his rivals Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race to replace Liz Truss as leader of the Conservative Party. Truss quit after a month and a half as her support evaporated and Sunak was poised to formally take over as prime minister later on Monday or Tuesday.

Sunak's expected rise to the premiership had already made it to the front pages of most Indian newspapers - alongside the Indian cricket team's win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match late on Sunday.

Some Indians said on social media that Sunak becoming prime minister this year would be even more special as India recently celebrated 75 years of its independence from British colonial rule.

"This (Diwali) is very special for India's magnificent cricket victory and in all likelihood, Rishi Sunak, a person of Indian origin, a practising Hindu and our own Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, becoming prime minister of UK," Chennai resident D Muthukrishnan wrote on Twitter, referring to the founder of Indian software giant Infosys Ltd.

EXPLAINER | UK's first PM of colour: Who is Rishi Sunak?

"Rishi Sunak took oath as an MP on (Hindu holy book) Bhagavad Gita. If he repeats the same for taking oath as prime minister, what a day it is for India, that too on our 75th year of independence from Britain."

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, or finance minister, Sunak, 42, is a practising Hindu and is known to celebrate the festival of lights. He has also been photographed lighting candles on Downing Street to mark the occasion.

Watershed

Indians typically take immense pride when those who trace their roots to the nation of 1.4 billion people do well abroad, including figures such as US Vice President Kamala Harris, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Some Indians are hoping for closer British-Indian ties if Sunak does become prime minister.

"@RishiSunak becoming the British PM will be a great Diwali gift for UK, & a reason for celebration in India," former Indian diplomat Rajiv Dogra wrote on Twitter.

Sunak's family migrated in the 1960s to Britain, which ruled India for about 200 years before the South Asian country gained independence in 1947 after a long struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Some British Indian supporters of the Conservatives were also celebrating his rise, with party member Ravi Kumar, 38, from Nottingham, calling it a "watershed moment".

"I grew up in the 80s and 90s, and I could not even imagine a non-white prime minister in my lifetime," he said. "I always just saw it as a white country and we'd come in as children of immigrants ... So to see a British Indian leader is phenomenal."

Sunder Katwala, director of think-tank British Future, also said it was a historic moment, showing the changes in British politics and public life in recent decades.

"It's a new normal at the top of British politics and partly because of the chaos of politics at the moment," he said.

"We have the third female prime minister, followed by the first Asian Prime Minister...Rishi Sunak is actually the fifth British Asian cabinet minister in history, and there wasn't one until 2010."

Revelations that Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy, an Indian citizen, had not been paying British tax on her foreign income through her "non-domiciled" status - available to foreign nationals who do not see Britain as their permanent home - hurt Sunak ahead of his race against Truss in the summer.

Murthy, who owns a 0.9% stake in Infosys, later said she would start to pay British tax on her global income.

His family wealth has proved a divisive issue for some.

"Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister isn't a win for Asian representation," tweeted opposition Labour lawmaker Nadia Whittome, who also has Indian roots.

"He's a multi-millionaire who, as chancellor, cut taxes on bank profits while overseeing the biggest drop in living standards since 1956. Black, white or Asian: if you work for a living, he is not on your side."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rishi sunakukpoliticsreligion
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4199 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12187 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
40% - 17639 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10067 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
-1.6%
Rand - Pound
20.79
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,651.91
-0.4%
Silver
19.25
-0.8%
Palladium
1,990.00
-1.7%
Platinum
927.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
58,462
-1.1%
All Share
64,976
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,812
+1.1%
Industrial 25
76,126
-2.9%
Financial 15
15,006
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding

12h ago

These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo