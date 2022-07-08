11m ago

add bookmark

Abe assassination: Suspect admits to targeting former PM

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Shinzo Abe's suspected murderer claimed that he had been targeting the former prime minister. 

The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, claimed that he used a handmade gun for the attack. 

Yamagami said that he held a grudge against an organisation that Abe had ties to. 

The suspected killer of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe admitted targeting the politician and said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed Abe was connected to, police said on Friday.

Senior police officers in the western region of Nara, where the murder took place, named the suspect as unemployed Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who said he used a handmade gun.

"That's the suspect's assertion, and we have determined that (the gun) is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is currently ongoing," an officer told reporters.

Police declined to give details of the "particular organisation" mentioned by the suspect, saying investigations were ongoing, but several Japanese media outlets described it as a religious group.

Yamagami was pictured at the scene holding a large boxy black object that appeared to have two barrels.

Officers in protective gear began searching the suspect's home after 5pm and have confiscated "several handmade gun-like items".

The suspect, who addressed police in a "matter-of-fact way", told officers he had worked for the Maritime Self-Defense Force, Japan's navy, for three years from 2002, but these details are also under investigation.

Yamagami also told police he had learned about Abe's visit online, the officers said.

ALSO READ | Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot

They added that they were probing whether there were any problems with security at the campaign event where the assassination took place on Friday morning.

"We will take appropriate measures if problems were discovered."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
shinzo abejapan
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 4911 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 921 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.83
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.56
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,746.34
+0.4%
Silver
19.35
+0.6%
Palladium
2,131.00
+6.1%
Platinum
902.00
+2.7%
Brent Crude
104.65
+3.8%
Top 40
62,156
+0.6%
All Share
68,370
+0.7%
Resource 10
64,818
+1.9%
Industrial 25
83,591
-0.1%
Financial 15
14,873
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

5h ago

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo