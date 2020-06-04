04 Jun

add bookmark

Aboriginal teens were illegally tear gassed in Australian juvenile jail, court rules

  • Former inmates of the Don Dale youth detention centre brought legal action against the government after being tear-gassed in their cells in 2014
  • In 2017, an inquiry found 'systemic failures' in the youth detention system and recommended the closure of Don Dale
  • Indigenous rights groups in Australia are planning rallies in solidarity with Americans protesting the death of George Floyd

Sydney – Aboriginal teenagers were illegally tear gassed in an Australian juvenile jail, a court ruled on Wednesday amid renewed public condemnation over police abuse of indigenous citizens in custody.

Four former inmates of the Don Dale youth detention centre brought legal action against the Northern Territory government after being tear-gassed while locked in their cells in 2014.

Prison officers used a CS fogger, classified as a prohibited weapon, in an enclosed space outside their cells to subdue another detainee who had escaped, exposing the boys to tear gas. They were reportedly aged between 15 and 17 at the time.

In a unanimous decision handed down on Wednesday, Australia's High Court ruled the use of tear gas was unlawful battery and the former detainees were entitled to compensation from the government.

Don Dale became infamous in 2016 when graphic footage showing conditions in the facility were broadcast, sparking public outrage and leading to a government inquiry.

In one 2015 video, a 17-year-old boy was hooded, shackled to a restraint chair and left alone for two hours at the Darwin facility, with critics likening it to the US military prison Guantanamo Bay.

Weekend rallies planned by indigenous rights groups

In 2017, the inquiry reported it had found "systemic failures" in the youth detention system and recommended the closure of Don Dale, though the centre remains open.

Just 5% of children aged 10 to 17 are indigenous, but official figures showed in 2018 they made up half of all youth detainees nationally – and 100% in the Northern Territory.

The court's decision came a day after video footage emerged of a Sydney police officer kicking an Aboriginal teenager's legs out from underneath him, sending the boy face-first to the ground.

The 16-year-old, who had allegedly first threatened the officer, was treated in hospital for his injuries and the officer has been placed on restricted duties while an investigation is carried out.

It also comes as indigenous rights groups plan weekend rallies in solidarity with Americans protesting the death in custody of unarmed African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Australians have been calling on their own government to do more to stop Aboriginal deaths in custody, with more than 420 cases recorded in three decades without any convictions.

Related Links
WATCH | Sydney CBD march for 'black lives matter'
Australia still struggling to improve Aboriginal lives, report says
Australian minister Dutton is 'an out-and-out racist'
Read more on:
australiahuman rightscourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
It may soon be entirely illegal to drink and drive in SA. What do you think?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
This is long overdue
38% - 5936 votes
The current permitted alcohol level isn't the problem - irresponsible drivers are
45% - 7037 votes
A zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving is unworkable in SA
17% - 2569 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May 2020

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20154.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo