59m ago

add bookmark

Abortion, inflation and assault rifles: US midterm elections ad campaign war

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US midterm election campaign ads have been going viral in recent weeks. 
  • Ads reference issues such as abortion rights, gender, crime and guns. 
  • Democrat and Republican candidates are using the ads to not only gain support, but to smear their rivals. 

From a rapping granny to assault rifles, candidates in the US midterm elections have sparred on the airwaves with viral-worthy stunts to stand out to voters.

Here's a look at some of the most talked about campaign ads:

Abortion

Democratic House of Representatives candidate Katie Darling came out strong to denounce the near-ban on abortion in her state of Louisiana. In one ad, she includes images of her giving birth.

Since the nationwide right to an abortion was struck down by the US Supreme Court in June, abortion has been central to Democratic messaging.

Among the most striking ads was one from California Representative Eric Swalwell showing a family happily eating dinner together when the police knock at the door.

A police officer tells the mother:

I have a warrant for your arrest... for unlawful termination of a pregnancy.

The frightened woman is handcuffed while her baby cries.

While references to abortion are rarer on the right, many Republicans do bring up the issue, accusing their rivals of wanting to "keep killing babies."

Guns and crime

More commonly in Republican ads, guns take center stage.

In one spot, 78-year-old Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, who is running for reelection, takes lipstick, an iPhone and a small revolver - a "little Smith & Wesson .38" - out of her purse.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump, poses in a video in a helicopter cradling an assault rifle, comparing the rival camp to wild hogs.

She says:

Democrats aren't the only ones destroying farmers' ability to put food on the table. We've got wild hogs destroying farmers' fields, so we decided to go hog hunting.

A campaign clip from Jerone Davison, who lost the Republican primary in Arizona for the House, also made an impression.

"Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense, that no one could possibly need all 30 rounds," the African-American House hopeful says, as hooded men dressed in white robes evoking the Ku Klux Klan advance menacingly toward his home.

"But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds," he adds, sporting sunglasses and toting an AR-15.

Crime also featured heavily in ads, with Republicans accusing their competitors of laxity and seeking to starve the police of funding.

"Look if you hate cops just because they're cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead," says Louisiana Senator John Kennedy in an ad.

Economy and inflation

With multi-decade high inflation topping Americans' list of concerns according to polls, numerous ads with images of candidates pushing shopping carts through supermarkets or at the pump while panning President Joe Biden's policies have hammered home Republican messaging.

Ohio Republican Representative Steve Chabot said:

Nancy Pelosi's extreme agenda hit our families with rising costs.

On steep costs of basic goods, a "crudites" war pitted two Senate candidates in Pennsylvania against each other, with wealthy Republican Mehmet Oz ridiculed for a video in which he tours a supermarket vegetable aisle railing against Biden for the prices.

Oz, a former TV show host, uses the French term "crudites" in the ad - creating a golden opportunity for his Democratic rival John Fetterman to criticize him for being bourgeois.

"In PA we call this a veggie tray," Fetterman hit back.

In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock filmed himself standing in a container waist-deep in a pile of peanuts as more rain down on him in the name of protecting farmers.

Gender identity and freedoms 

Gender identity and "protecting our children" were other themes highlighted in ads, especially among Republicans hitting out against so-called "wokeism."

Utah state senate candidate Linda Paulson, an 80-year-old grandmother of 35, released a video of her rapping in front of an American flag.

She sings:

I love God and family and the Constitution... But in schools, they are pushing for new beliefs. And just to clarify, as a female adult, I know what a woman is.

On the Democratic side, other freedoms took center stage, with Louisiana candidate for Senate Gary Chambers, who supports cannabis legalization, appearing in a video smoking a fat joint.

And in a striking clip, Kentucky Democrat Charles Booker, an African-American Senate candidate, appears with a noose around his neck to take aim at his rival Rand Paul, who once blocked legislation to make lynching a federal crime.

"The choice couldn't be clearer," he says, the sound of a taught rope creaking before he pulls the loop off his neck.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus politicselections
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
10% - 4372 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
27% - 12266 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
39% - 17653 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10485 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.48
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.91
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,641.70
-0.5%
Silver
18.88
-1.8%
Palladium
1,961.50
-0.5%
Platinum
914.94
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
58,868
+0.7%
All Share
65,413
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,085
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,525
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,118
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

1h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

4h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo