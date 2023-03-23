12m ago

Share

Across globe, women battle 'gendered disinformation'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This combination of pictures created on March 22, 2023 shows (FILES) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 15, 2022 in Berlin, Germany, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on February 28, 2023, in Berlin, Germany, former US first lady Michelle Obama in Los Angeles, on May 5, 2018, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in Davos, on January 18, 2022, French President's wife and President of the Hospitals Foundation Brigitte Macron in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on January 9, 2023, and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 30, 2022.
This combination of pictures created on March 22, 2023 shows (FILES) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 15, 2022 in Berlin, Germany, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on February 28, 2023, in Berlin, Germany, former US first lady Michelle Obama in Los Angeles, on May 5, 2018, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in Davos, on January 18, 2022, French President's wife and President of the Hospitals Foundation Brigitte Macron in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on January 9, 2023, and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 30, 2022.
CHRIS DELMAS, Tobias SCHWARZ, Fabrice COFFRINI, Od
  • Researchers say women are specific targets of disinformation online. 
  • Examples include fake photos and false social media posts.
  • Prominent women such as Nancy Pelosi, Michelle Obama and Ukraine's first lady have been targeted. 

Fake photos showing Ukraine's first lady sunbathing topless, wrong video subtitles defaming Pakistani feminists for "blasphemy", slow-motion clips falsely depicting "drunk" female politicians - a barrage of disinformation targets women in the public eye.

Researchers say "gendered disinformation" - when sexism and misogyny intersect with online falsehoods - has relentlessly targeted women worldwide, tarnishing their reputations, undermining their credibility and, in many cases, upending their careers.

AFP's global fact-checkers have debunked falsehoods targeting politically active women or those linked to prominent politicians, exposing online campaigns that feature fake information or manipulated images that are often sexually charged.

Last year, a fake image of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska lying topless on a beach in Israel was shared widely on Facebook, triggering criticism that she was having fun while her war-torn country was suffering.

A reverse image search by AFP showed the woman in the photo was, in fact, a Russian television presenter.

Former American first lady Michelle Obama and current French first lady Brigitte Macron have also been targeted in false online posts that claimed they were born as men. The disinformation sparked an avalanche of mockery and transphobic remarks.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation as prime minister in January, is another prominent figure that faced a torrent of disinformation about her sex.

"Women - especially those in positions of power and visibility - are unduly targeted by online disinformation," Maria Giovanna Sessa, a senior researcher at the nonprofit EU DisinfoLab, wrote in a report last year.

'Chilling effect'

In another tactic that raised alarm in 2020, a slowed-down version of a video of Nancy Pelosi, the then US House Speaker, went viral. The effect made her speech slurred and gave the false impression that she was drunk.

Lucina Di Meco, a gender equality expert wrote in a study published last month:

Building on sexist stereotypes and disseminated with malign intent, gendered disinformation campaigns have a chilling effect on the women they target.

The disinformation often leads to "political violence, hate and the deterring of young women from considering a political career," said the study titled "monetising misogyny."

In disinformation tactics typically deployed by political opponents, female politicians are sometimes framed as inherently undependable, too emotional or promiscuous to hold office.

When Germany's current foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was running for chancellor in 2021, she was the subject of frequent disinformation campaigns which raised questions about whether she was fit for the job.

READ | Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska is fighting on the front line: 'I am calm and confident'

One of them featured images of a nude model purporting to be of her, alongside suggestions that she had engaged in sex work.

Gendered disinformation represents a national security threat as it can be exploited by autocratic states such as Russia to exercise foreign influence, according to multiple researchers.

It can also be used to subdue the opposition.

"When autocratic leaders are in power, gendered disinformation is often used by state-aligned actors to undermine women opposition leaders, as well as women's rights," Di Meco's report warned.

'Attacks on dignity'

Women around the globe battle falsehoods that reinforce stereotypes that they are unintelligent or inefficient.

In 2021, Egyptian sports shooter Al-Zahraa Shaaban faced false social media posts that she had been excluded from the Tokyo Olympics because she had shot the referee.

That sparked a wave of comments that ridiculed women and questioned their ability to pursue such sporting activities.

Similar questions were raised about their ability to take on military jobs following last year's crash of an F-35 fighter jet on the deck of a US aircraft carrier in the South China Sea.

False social media posts held the world's first woman to fly an F-35 responsible for the crash. The pilot, in fact, was a man.

Such humiliating falsehoods, researchers say, can have a silencing effect on women, who are drawn to disengage, censor themselves and even avoid male-dominated professions, including politics.

That was a concern raised in a letter by dozens of US and international lawmakers in 2020 to Facebook, which along with other platforms has been blamed for the algorithmic amplification of false and hateful content targeting women.

ALSO READ | Michelle Obama’s advice to her daughters and young women around the world: don't rush into marriage

In a statement to US media at the time, Facebook acknowledged that online abuse of women was a "serious problem" and pledged to work with policymakers on their concerns.

"Make no mistake, these tactics, which are used on your platform for malicious intent, are meant to silence women, and ultimately undermine our democracies," the letter said.

"It is no wonder women frequently cite the threat of rapid, widespread, public attacks on personal dignity as a factor deterring them from entering politics."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
genderdisinformation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 3315 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 558 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.34
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.75
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
986.23
+0.1%
Palladium
1,449.03
+0.5%
Gold
1,976.23
+0.3%
Silver
22.89
-0.4%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
69,699
-0.1%
All Share
75,219
-0.0%
Resource 10
64,878
-1.4%
Industrial 25
102,099
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,345
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

4h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

4h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo