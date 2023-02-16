10m ago

add bookmark

Activists condemn Malaysia's ban on three LGBTQ+ books

accreditation
Three books were banned in Malaysia for allegedly promoting the 'LGBTQ lifestyle'.
Three books were banned in Malaysia for allegedly promoting the 'LGBTQ lifestyle'.
JASON CONNOLLY / AFP
  • Three books were banned in Malaysia for promoting 'LGBTQ lifestyles'.
  • The books include 'Jacob's room to choose', 'The Tale of Seven', and 'Aku'. 
  • Human rights activists in the country criticised the ban. 

Activists in Malaysia criticised on Thursday a government decision to ban three books for allegedly promoting "LGBTQ lifestyles", saying it would further erode gay and transgender rights.

"Jacob's Room to Choose", a children's book about gender expression and identity, was banned in January, the home ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the book, a teacher educates children on gender identity at a school after a student wearing a dress feels unwelcome in the boys' toilet.

Two other children's books, "The Tale of Seven" and "Aku", were also banned.

The ministry said its objective was to "prevent the spread of elements that are harmful to morality in the community".

READ | New Spotify programme celebrates LGBTQIA+ artists, creators and communities

Homosexuality is forbidden in Malaysia and laws criminalising sodomy can result in imprisonment, corporal punishment and fines.

Siti Kasim, a prominent Malaysian human rights lawyer, described the ban as an attempt "to chisel away" at LGBTQ rights.

"This group has always been marginalised and oppressed," she said.

Thilaga Sulathireh from transgender rights group Justice for Sisters said the move was part of "a broader trend of censorship that we are seeing in the last couple of years".

She told AFP:

The ban of the books further shrinks spaces for LGBTQ people to express and be themselves.

In 2017, Walt Disney shelved the release of its movie "Beauty and the Beast" after refusing to cut a "gay moment" to mollify film censors.

Last year, Marvel film "Thor: Love and Thunder" was also banned over purported LGBTQ elements.

Malaysia has experienced growing religious fundamentalism in recent years, sparking friction between conservative forces and those campaigning for greater rights.

The Muslim-majority nation routinely bans publications deemed to be pornographic, insulting to Islam or harmful to morality.

Last year, Islamic religious officers broke up a large Halloween party attended by the LGBTQ community and arrested 20 people, accusing them of cross-dressing and encouraging vice.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
malaysiaeducationbookslgbti rights
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
66% - 337 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
12% - 60 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.82
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.39
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
916.45
-0.2%
Palladium
1,466.00
+1.2%
Gold
1,839.21
+0.2%
Silver
21.62
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.38
-0.2%
Top 40
74,336
+1.2%
All Share
80,401
+1.2%
Resource 10
72,141
+2.4%
Industrial 25
107,175
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,251
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

6h ago

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo