1h ago

Share

Activists demand action after London's rough sleeping numbers surge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A rough sleeper washes themselves in their makeshift bed, after sleeping in the doorway of a closed shop on Oxford Street, in the early hours of the morning in London on 2 August 2023.
A rough sleeper washes themselves in their makeshift bed, after sleeping in the doorway of a closed shop on Oxford Street, in the early hours of the morning in London on 2 August 2023.
AFP/Justin Tallis
  • More than 3000 people slept rough in London between April and June 2023.
  • Activists demand the British government address the 'root cause of rough sleeping.
  • The government wants to end rough sleeping in England by 2024.

An increasing number of people are sleeping rough on the streets of London with campaigners calling on the British government to tackle the "root causes" of the problem.

UK mortgage rates and rents have been soaring since decades-high inflation fuelled the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Figures released this week by the London Assembly recorded 3 272 people sleeping rough in London between April and June 2023.

This marks a nine percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Just under half (49 percent) of the people sleeping rough in London in April-June 2023 were on the streets for the first time, according to the report.

READ | Migrants sleep outside as New York mayor says city is full

The UK government has set a target of ending rough sleeping in England by 2024.

But Rick Henderson, chief executive at Homeless Link, said this target is "now looking completely out of reach.”

He told AFP of a "huge lack of genuinely affordable housing, soaring rents and homelessness services struggling to make ends meet."

He said:

The government must prioritise prevention, including raising the local housing allowance to include at least the lower third of rents, and finally enacting the Renters Reform Bill so renters have more security.

"We need the government to target the root causes rather than just simply alleviating the symptoms," said Francesca Albanese, director of policy and social change at Crisis, a homelessness charity.

"No one should have to endure life on the streets, but as living costs continue to rise across the country, more people could be forced into homelessness over the coming months unless we see action taken," she said in a statement to AFP.

In 2022, the number of people sleeping rough in England increased for the first time since 2017, according to government statistics.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uklondonhomelessnessrough sleepingeconomic crisis
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 13146 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 629 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.50
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.54
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.24
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Platinum
920.59
-1.1%
Palladium
1,242.44
+0.8%
Gold
1,935.84
-0.4%
Silver
23.73
-2.3%
Brent-ruolie
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
71,164
-2.9%
All Share
76,477
-2.8%
Resource 10
60,625
-3.4%
Industrial 25
106,658
-2.7%
Financial 15
16,889
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

9h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo