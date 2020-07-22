5h ago

add bookmark

Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered

  • Afghan teen Qamar Gul shot dead two Taliban fighters who killed her parents.
  • In a subsequent gunfight when the Taliban returned, villages helped to expel the Talilban
  • Security forces have taken Gul and her brother to a place of safety

An Afghan girl shot dead two Taliban fighters and wounded several more after they dragged her parents from their home and killed them for supporting the government, officials said.

The incident happened last week when insurgents stormed the home of Qamar Gul, a teenager from a village in the central province of Ghor.

READ | US launches airstrike against Taliban to defend Afghan forces

The fighters were looking for her father, the village chief, said local police head Habiburahman Malekzada.

Her father was a government supporter, which is why the Taliban fighters went to his house and dragged him out, Malekzada said.

When his wife resisted, the Taliban fighters killed the couple outside their home, Malekzada said.

"Qamar Gul, who was inside the house, took an AK-47 gun the family had and first shot dead the two Taliban fighters who killed her parents, and then injured a few others," he said.

Gunfight

Gul is aged between 14 and 16, according to different officials. It is common for many Afghans to not know their precise age.

Several other Taliban fighters later came to attack her house, but some villagers and pro-government militiamen expelled them after a gunfight.

Afghan security forces have now taken Gul and her younger brother to a safer place, said Mohamed Aref Aber, spokesperson to the provincial governor.

Since the incident, social media networks have been flooded with praise for Gul's "heroic" act.

A photograph of Gul, wearing a headscarf and holding a machinegun across her lap has gone viral in the past few days.

"Hats off to her courage! Well done," wrote Najiba Rahmi on Facebook. "Power of an Afghan girl," wrote another Facebook user Fazila Alizada.

"We know parents are irreplaceable, but your revenge will give you relative peace," said Mohamed Saleh in his post on Facebook.

The Taliban regularly kill villagers who they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.

In recent months, the militants have also stepped up their attacks against security forces despite agreeing to peace talks with Kabul.

Related Links
Afghanistan to release prisoners from Taliban list in push for talks
Sorrow for new Afghan parents after hospital attack
US envoy to push Taliban, Afghanistan government for peace talks
Read more on:
afghanistansecurity
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
47% - 1763 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 1070 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
24% - 916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.46
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
20.86
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(-0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.21)
Gold
1854.20
(+0.65)
Silver
21.95
(-2.00)
Platinum
884.00
(-0.56)
Brent Crude
44.11
(+2.51)
Palladium
2108.00
(-2.15)
All Share
55866.16
(-0.99)
Top 40
51446.24
(-1.10)
Financial 15
10569.43
(-1.11)
Industrial 25
75278.52
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54115.53
(-0.57)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

26m ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

21 Jul

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo