2h ago

add bookmark

Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen 'ready to fight again'

Duncan Alfreds, News24

An Afghan girl who shot dead two Taliban fighters after they gunned down her parents said on Wednesday she was ready to confront any other insurgents who might try to attack her.

Qamar Gul, 15, killed the militants when they stormed her home last week in a village in the Taywara district of the central province of Ghor.

"I no longer fear them and I'm ready to fight them again," Gul told AFP by telephone from a relative's home.

It was about midnight when the Taliban arrived, Gul said, recounting the events of that night.

She was asleep in her room with her 12-year-old brother when she heard the sound of men pushing at the door of their home.

"My mother ran to stop them but by then they had already broken the door," Gul said.

"They took my father and mother outside and shot them several times. I was terrified".

But moments later, "anger took over", she said.

"I picked up the gun we had at home, went to the door and shot them".

Gul said her brother helped when one of the insurgents, who appeared to be the group's leader, tried to return fire.

"My brother took the gun from me and hit (shot) him. The fighter ran away injured, only to return later," Gul said.

By then, several villagers and pro-government militiamen had arrived at the house. The Taliban eventually fled following a lengthy firefight.

'Proud' 

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the killings at Gul's home also involved a family feud - and that one of the attackers was Gul's own husband.

The paper, quoting Gul's relatives and officials, said he was seeking her "forcible return" after a falling-out with her family.

Officials told AFP the Taliban had come to kill Gul's father, who was the village chief, because he supported the government.

The insurgents regularly kill villagers they suspect of being informers for the government or security forces.

Taywara district, where Gul's village is located, is a remote area with sporadic communication and the scene of near-daily clashes between government forces and the Taliban.

Gul said her father had taught her how to shoot an AK-47 assault rifle.

"I am proud I killed my parents' murderers," she said.

"I killed them because they killed my parents, and also because I knew they would come for me and my little brother."

Gul regrets she was unable to say goodbye to her mother and father.

"After I killed the two Taliban, I went to talk to my parents, but they were not breathing," she said.

"I feel sad, I could not talk to them one last time."

Afghans have flooded social media to praise Gul, and a photo of her wearing a headscarf and holding an AK-47 has been shared widely.

Hundreds of people have called on the government to protect Gul and her family.

"I demand that the president help transfer her to a safe place as her and her family's security is at risk," prominent women's rights activist and former lawmaker Fawzia Koofi wrote on Facebook.

President Ashraf Ghani also praised Gul for "defending her family against a ruthless enemy", his spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi told AFP.

A Taliban spokesperson has confirmed an operation took place in the area of the attack, but denied any of the group's fighters had been killed by a woman.

Related Links
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered
Afghanistan to release prisoners from Taliban list in push for talks
Trump says spies deemed Russia-Taliban intel not 'credible'
Read more on:
talibanafghanistan
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
46% - 3532 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2221 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
25% - 1954 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.46
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.96
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.00)
Gold
1879.38
(+0.54)
Silver
23.00
(+0.89)
Platinum
926.00
(+0.54)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2145.00
(+0.47)
All Share
56261.71
(+0.77)
Top 40
51843.04
(+0.84)
Financial 15
10589.61
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
75533.98
(+0.63)
Resource 10
54916.00
(+1.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo