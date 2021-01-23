24m ago

Afghan officials welcome Biden plan to review US-Taliban deal

An Afghan National Army soldier looks towards the Pakistani border.
An Afghan National Army soldier looks towards the Pakistani border.
John Moore/Getty Images
  • Washington struck a deal with the Taliban last year, to begin withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from militants.
  • Biden administration officials have decided to review the pact as violence surges across Afghanistan. 
  • Afghanistan's acting minister of state for peace says the outcome of the review should be a truce to end attacks. 

Top Afghan officials on Saturday welcomed the Biden administration's decision to review a landmark US deal with the Taliban and focus on whether the insurgents have reduced attacks in Afghanistan in keeping with the agreement.

Washington struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar last year, to begin withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to kickstart peace talks with the Afghan government.

But Biden administration officials are to re-evaluate the pact as violence across Afghanistan has surged despite the Taliban and Afghan government engaging in those talks since September in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Afghanistan's acting minister of state for peace said the outcome of the review should be a truce to end attacks in the war-ravaged country.

It is expected the review will lead "to the demand of the Afghan people, which is an immediate stop to violence and achieving permanent peace", Abdullah Khenjani said in a video statement Saturday.

President Joe Biden's newly appointed national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, spoke with his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib and "made clear the United States' intention to review" the deal, said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne late Friday.

Washington wants to check that the Taliban is "living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders," her statement continued.

It added that Sullivan "underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire."

Sullivan also discussed the United States' support for protecting recent progress made on women and minority groups' rights as part of the peace process.

When contacted, the Taliban said they remained "committed to the agreement and honour our commitments".

"We expect the other side to remain committed to the agreement too," Mohammad Naeem, the group's spokesman in Qatar, told AFP.

Calls for permanent ceasefire 

The move to review the deal was met with a sigh of relief from top officials in Kabul after months of speculation over how the new Biden administration would potentially recalibrate Washington's Afghan policy.

Mohib, the Afghan national security adviser, tweeted that during the call the two sides "agreed to work toward a permanent ceasefire and a just and durable peace" in the country.

Another top Afghan government official lambasted the Taliban's failure to live up to the February 2020 deal, saying the agreement had failed to achieve its stated goals.

"The agreement so far did not deliver a desired goal of ending Taliban's violence and bringing a ceasefire desired by the Afghans," Sediq Sediqqi, Deputy Interior Minister and former spokesman to President Ashraf Ghani said on Twitter.

"The Taliban did not live up to its commitments."

Deadly attacks and high-profile assassinations have increased in recent months, particularly in Kabul where several journalists, activists, judges and politicians have been murdered in brazen daylight attacks.

The Taliban have denied responsibility for these killings, but Afghan and US officials have blamed the group for the murders.

On Tuesday, Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told his Senate confirmation hearing that "we want to end this so-called forever war."

