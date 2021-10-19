44m ago

add bookmark

Afghan takeover: Taliban promises cash, plot of land to families of 'hero' suicide bombers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Taliban take measures during a march as women take part in to support Taliban in Kabul.
Taliban take measures during a march as women take part in to support Taliban in Kabul.
Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • A senior figure in the Taliban has hailed suicide bombers in Kabul.
  • The group also promised money and a plot of land for each of their families.
  • The Taliban has taken over Afghanistan.

One of the most senior figures in Afghanistan's Taliban government has hailed the sacrifices of suicide bombers at a meeting with families of the "martyrs" in Kabul.

Interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, listed as a terrorist by the United States with a $10 million bounty for his arrest, met the relatives on Monday at an upscale hotel in the capital.

Pro-Taliban social media accounts and local media on Tuesday published images of the minister praying and embracing men in a glitzy ballroom.

"Haqqani praised the jihad and sacrifice of the martyrs and mujahideen" calling them the "heroes of Islam and the country", Afghan state broadcaster RTA reported.

READ | Afghan central banker flees, currency plummets amid Taliban takeover

It said Sirajuddin "stressed that we must refrain from any betrayal of the aspirations of the martyrs", and promised $125 and a plot of land for each family.

In January 2018, the Intercontinental Hotel in which the meeting was held was stormed by Taliban gunmen, who opened fire on guests and staff and took dozens hostage.

Formed by Sirajuddin's father Jalaluddin, the Haqqani network is the most feared faction of the Taliban, blamed for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan during the last two decades.

Thanks to their financial and military strength - and a reputation for ruthlessness - the network is considered semi-autonomous while remaining within the Taliban fold.

Suicide bomb attacks, or martyrdom operations as the Taliban called them, were a tactic first employed by the group in the early years of their insurgency against the former US-backed government, with the military and NATO convoys often targets.

The Taliban are now battling against the Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State militant group, which has carried out a string of devastating suicide bomb attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanafghanistan
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2552 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 3024 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
31% - 2467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.53
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.06
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,770.48
+0.3%
Silver
23.67
+2.0%
Palladium
2,096.78
+3.7%
Platinum
1,043.75
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.33
-0.6%
Top 40
60,190
-0.1%
All Share
66,776
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,288
-0.5%
Industrial 25
84,981
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,022
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo