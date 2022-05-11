5m ago

add bookmark

Afghan women push back against Taliban orders to cover their faces

accreditation
  • Afghan women are pushing back against the Taliban's orders that they must fully cover their faces.
  • This is part of ongoing restrictions on girls' and women's rights. 
  • The Taliban took over Afghanistan last year.

Many women in the Afghan capital are delaying a return to fully covering their faces in public in defiance of orders from Islamist Taliban rulers, others are staying at home and some have been wearing Covid-19 face masks anyway.

The Taliban, which swept back to power as the government collapsed, on Saturday ordered women to cover their faces in public, a return to their past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions on girls and women that are causing anger at home and abroad.

The consequences of disobedience are aimed at a woman's closest male family member, ranging from a warning to imprisonment.

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the order and the United States said it would increase pressure on the Taliban administration.

READ | Taliban orders shop owners to behead mannequins

It was not clear whether any men had yet faced consequences by Wednesday and Taliban authorities said they would first focus on "encouraging" adherence.

Members of Afghanistans Powerful Women Movement, t
Members of Afghanistan's Powerful Women Movement, take part in a protest in Kabul against the Taliban's order for women to cover fully in public.

In Kabul, one of the more liberal areas of Afghanistan, there were indications that women were pushing back.

At least two protests took place this week, as demonstrators criticised growing attempts to limit women from public life.

"We want to be known as living creatures, we want to be known as human beings, not slaves imprisoned in the corner of the house," one protester said.

A seller of all-enveloping burqas in Kabul told Reuters in the days after the announcement sellers had lifted prices around 30%, but they had since come back to around 1 300 Afghanis ($15) as there was no increased demand.

"Most women prefer to buy a hijab (a headscarf), not a burqa. A burqa is good according to the Taliban, but it is the women's last choice," he said.

Reuters spoke to two female doctors and a teacher - the few formal jobs still available to women - who said that covering faces and wearing loose garments would interfere with their work.

Members of Afghanistans Powerful Women Movement, t
Members of Afghanistan's Powerful Women Movement, take part in a protest in Kabul against the Taliban's order for women to cover fully in public.

"We are doctors, we do operations and we have to wash our hands up to our elbows," said a doctor, who declined to be identified for security reasons.

Outside the capital there were some signs that Saturday's announcement was fuelling stricter oversight of women's dress.

A doctor in southeastern Afghanistan said Taliban officials had told her not to treat female patients who did not have a male chaperone and were not fully covered.

A university student in northern Afghanistan said university officials since Saturday were becoming much stricter on dress code, telling her on Monday that her colourful headscarf was unacceptable and she must wear all black.

Fahima, a woman living in the western province of Herat, ran a business before the Taliban took over but now must wait for her teenage son to come home from school so she can leave the house with him just to buy groceries.

"I can barely leave home," she said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
talibanafghanistan
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10685 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,852.09
+0.8%
Silver
21.60
+1.5%
Palladium
2,046.50
-1.1%
Platinum
1,003.50
+3.6%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,786
+2.3%
All Share
68,416
+2.1%
Resource 10
71,413
+2.6%
Industrial 25
76,546
+2.8%
Financial 15
15,474
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo