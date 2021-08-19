24m ago

add bookmark

Afghanistan crisis: End-August deadline may be extended if 'there's American citizens left' - Biden

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The 31 August date for US withdrawal from Afghanistan may be extended if there are any American citizens left after the deadline.
  • President Joe Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal, saying problems were inevitable after ending 20 years of US involvement.
  • The US expects the Taliban to allow Afghans who also wish to leave the country to depart safely, after assurances were made.

WASHINGTON – US troops may stay in Afghanistan past a 31 August deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the US military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport.

"If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," Biden told ABC News in an interview conducted on a day many US lawmakers pressed him to extend the deadline that he had set for a final pullout.

Biden has come under fierce criticism for his handling of the withdrawal, which in recent days has been dominated by scenes of chaos in and around the Kabul airport with people desperately trying to get out of the country.

Biden defended his decisions, saying problems were inevitable in ending the 20-year US involvement there.

He said:

The idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens.

He also said the Taliban is cooperating for now in helping get Americans out of the country but "we're having some more difficulty" in evacuating US-aligned Afghan citizens.

The speed with which Taliban forces retook Afghanistan, as US and other foreign forces withdrew, has led to chaotic scenes at the airport with diplomats, foreign citizens and Afghans trying to flee, but they are being impeded by crowds and Taliban checkpoints.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon: "We're going to do everything we can to continue to try and deconflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul."

A top US diplomat separately said on Wednesday the United States expects the Taliban to allow Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan to depart safely.

Not satisfied

Austin said the United States was not satisfied with how many people were being evacuated.

"It's obvious we're not close to where we want to be in terms of getting the numbers through," he said.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed ways to accelerate evacuations of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan with his national security team on Wednesday, a White House official said.

Biden did not take questions after delivering a White House speech about coronavirus vaccine booster shots, turning his back and walking away as reporters shouted.

Reuters reported on Tuesday increasing concern from officials about how many at-risk Afghans could be evacuated.

US troops guarding the evacuation effort fired some shots in the air overnight to control crowds, but there were no indications of casualties or injuries, the Pentagon said earlier on Wednesday.

Austin said there are about 4 500 US military personnel in Kabul and there "have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban, and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open".

'Rapid collapse'

Speaking to reporters alongside Austin, General Mark Milley, the chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there had been no intelligence to indicate that the Afghanistan security forces and government would collapse in 11 days, as they did.

Milley said intelligence had "clearly indicated, multiple scenarios were possible", including a Taliban takeover following a rapid collapse of Afghan security forces and the government, a civil war or a negotiated settlement.

Milley said:

The timeframe of rapid collapse – that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure.

The two top Republicans in the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Mitch McConnell of the Senate, requested a classified briefing for the "gang of eight" – the top eight relevant lawmakers – for a status report on the evacuation.

"It is of the utmost importance that the US government account for all US citizens in Afghanistan and provide the necessary information and means of departure to all those Americans who desire to leave the country," they wrote in a letter to Biden.

Both Austin and Milley, who have served in Afghanistan, acknowledged that troops and veterans were finding the images from the evacuation troubling.

"I'm hearing strong views from all sides on this issue ... what's important is that each of us will work our way through this in our own way," Austin said.

 

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusafghanistandiplomacyus politicsmiddle east conflictsecurity
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
62% - 4610 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
21% - 1517 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 818 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 439 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
15.19
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.76
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.6%
Gold
1,785.20
-0.1%
Silver
23.29
-0.9%
Palladium
2,362.00
-2.5%
Platinum
972.00
-2.7%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
59,859
-2.8%
All Share
66,105
-2.7%
Resource 10
64,925
-3.2%
Industrial 25
83,023
-2.8%
Financial 15
13,825
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

2h ago

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo