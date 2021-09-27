40m ago

add bookmark

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from UN General Assembly debate

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Diplomats gathering for a United Nations Security Council meeting.
Diplomats gathering for a United Nations Security Council meeting.
File, Don Emmert / AFP

Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Nations has pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly on Monday.

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented president Ashraf Ghani’s government that was overthrown last month, was due to defy the Taliban with a speech but his name was removed from the list of speakers.

“The country withdraws its participation in the general debate,” Monica Grayley, a spokesperson for the assembly’s president, confirmed to the AFP news agency, adding that Afghanistan’s mission to the UN had not given a reason for the withdrawal.

The move came amid competing claims for Afghanistan’s UN seat in New York after the Taliban seized power last month.

President Ghani fled the country after the Taliban retook Afghanistan 20 years after it was removed from power in a United States-led military invasion.

Last week, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked to address the gathering of world leaders at the United Nations and nominated the group’s Doha-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s UN ambassador.

Isaczai has not commented on the withdrawal.

On 20 September, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter signed by Muttaqi, saying that President Ghani was “ousted” and that countries across the world “no longer recognise him as president”.

Therefore, Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan, Muttaqi added in the letter.

During the Taliban’s rule between 1996 and 2001, the UN had refused to recognise its government. Instead, it gave Afghanistan’s seat to the previous government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani.

The Taliban has said it wants international recognition and financial help to rebuild the war-battered country, but the makeup of the new Taliban government has posed a dilemma for the UN.

Several of Taliban’s interim ministers are on the UN’s blacklist of international “terrorists and funders of terrorism”.

The Taliban has accused the US of violating the 2020 Doha Agreement, as it demanded that its leaders should be taken off the “terror” list.

The agreement also paved way for the withdrawal of the US-led foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees from the Taliban.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
untaliban
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
40% - 448 votes
There were positives to take
8% - 84 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 186 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
35% - 393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.91
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.43
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.45
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,752.21
+0.1%
Silver
22.69
+1.2%
Palladium
1,965.50
-0.5%
Platinum
984.00
-0.3%
Brent Crude
78.09
+1.1%
Top 40
57,784
+0.3%
All Share
64,197
+0.2%
Resource 10
57,744
+0.9%
Industrial 25
82,891
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,246
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo