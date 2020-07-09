18m ago

add bookmark

Afghanistan to release prisoners from Taliban list in push for talks

Afghanistan is to release more Taliban prisoners, (pictured) Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Afghanistan is to release more Taliban prisoners, (pictured) Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
Giuseppe Cacace, AFP

  • There has been a disagreement over the number of prisoners the Taliban want released.
  • The Afghanistan government has said it will only release 600 prisoners.
  • An Afghanistan official said the government will start the process of release in the coming few days.

Afghanistan is to release more Taliban prisoners in the hope of getting peace talks going, a government spokesman said on Thursday, after the insurgent group provided the government with a revised list of several hundred of their detainees.

Disagreement over about 600 prisoners from a total of 5 000 the Taliban want released has prevented the launch of US-brokered peace talks aimed at ending nearly 19 years of war since the Islamist militants were ousted.

While releases by both sides have taken place, the Afghan government has said it does not want to release some prisoners for security reasons and its Western allies also object to some of them being set free.

"They have given us another list, the release process will continue but direct talks should also start immediately," Javid Faisal, spokesman for the National Security Council, told Reuters.

The Taliban could not be reached for comment and it was not clear if they would be willing to start talks based on the release of the prisoners on the list.

The United States and the Taliban struck a landmark agreement in February on the withdrawal of US forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

ALSO READ | Taliban claims Afghan bomb attack, demands prisoner release

As part of the pact, the Taliban agreed to open power-sharing talks with the US-backed government.

But a senior government official said there was still no agreement on starting the talks.

"The government will start the process of release in the coming few days and will complete the release whether the Taliban agree or not," he said.

A diplomatic source said US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has overseen the negotiations with the Taliban, has been pressing Taliban leaders to compromise on the prisoner issue and there were hopes the hurdle would be overcome.

"Momentum is such that it would not be possible for any side to back out," the source said.

Related Links
Trump says spies deemed Russia-Taliban intel not 'credible'
US envoy to push Taliban, Afghanistan government for peace talks
Taliban set to release 20 prisoners - spokesperson
Read more on:
afghanistan
Lottery
2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1857 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2022 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 9484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(+0.47)
ZAR/GBP
21.22
(+0.58)
ZAR/EUR
18.99
(+1.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.92)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.56)
Gold
1803.70
(-0.23)
Silver
18.66
(+0.02)
Platinum
835.00
(-1.47)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1952.00
(+2.01)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo