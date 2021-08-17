Afghanistan withdrawal: Australia won't be able to help all Afghans who helped its military - PM

CANBERRA – Australia will not be able to help all Afghans who worked with its military, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as it prepares its evacuation plan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Australia said on Monday it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate its citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who were given visas after working with Australia.

US forces in control of Kabul's airport resumed evacuation flights on Tuesday, a day after chaos there as desperate Afghans sought to flee.

"We will continue to do everything we can for those who have stood with us, as we have to this day," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

He said:

But I want to talk openly to veterans that despite our best efforts, I know that support won't reach all that it should.

Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that battled the Taliban and trained Afghan security forces.

More than 39 000 Australian military personnel served in Afghanistan, with 41 of them killed there.

Morrison's admission will fuel criticism of his government following weeks of calls by former military personnel that a US withdrawal from Afghanistan would leave Afghans who worked with Australia in danger.

