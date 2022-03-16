33m ago

add bookmark

Afghans in US granted 18-month protected status

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Afghans, hoping to leave Afghanistan, queue at the main entrance gate of Kabul airport in Kabul on 28 AugusT 2021, following the Taliban stunning military takeover of Afghanistan.
Afghans, hoping to leave Afghanistan, queue at the main entrance gate of Kabul airport in Kabul on 28 AugusT 2021, following the Taliban stunning military takeover of Afghanistan.
Wakil Kohsar / AFP
  • Afghans who will qualify for the temporary protected status are those who have already been living in the US.
  • Other who could qualify are those who have not secured permanent status or have been unable to return home.
  • Thousands of Afghans fled the country last year after the US and coalition forces abandoned it.

Afghan citizens living in the US with expired visas will be given temporary protected status for 18 months due to precarious conditions in their country, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

"This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions," said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

DHS said Afghans face reduced security and deteriorated living conditions since the Taliban seized power last August.

It pointed to "a collapsing public sector, a worsening economic crisis, drought, food and water insecurity, lack of access to health care, internal displacement, human rights abuses and repression by the Taliban, destruction of infrastructure, and increasing criminality."

It also cited continuing attacks on civilians by Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghan arm of the extremist Islamic State group.

ALSO READ | Afghan takeover: Taliban begins house searches to weed out 'criminal activity'

DHS did not say how many people the TPS order applied to.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled their country last year as US and coalition forces abandoned the country and the Taliban took control after 20 years of fighting.

Many arrived in the United States seeking resettlement under a special immigrant visa program, but some face delays in certifying their status.

Other Afghans who could qualify for TPS may have been in the United States already but have not secured permanent status or have been unable to return home.

Temporary protection will apply only to Afghans inside the US on or before 15 March 2022.

TPS is often extended to visiting nationals of other countries in the United States when political upheavals or natural disasters strike their country and returning is difficult.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usafghanistan
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 843 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1551 votes
Neither - I support another team
26% - 822 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.52
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,913.50
-0.2%
Silver
24.60
-1.2%
Palladium
2,408.50
-0.9%
Platinum
1,010.00
+2.2%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.2%
All Share
73,484
+4.0%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+7.3%
Financial 15
16,914
+5.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo