8m ago

Share

After five years of driving, roadblocks remain for Saudi women

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman drives a vehicle along a street in Riyadh on July 5, 2023. Saudi Arabia started allowing women to drive five years ago on June 24, 2018, ending the world's only ban on female motorists.
A woman drives a vehicle along a street in Riyadh on July 5, 2023. Saudi Arabia started allowing women to drive five years ago on June 24, 2018, ending the world's only ban on female motorists.
FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP
  • Women's rights in Saudi Arabia have blossomed in recent years since the ban on female drivers was lifted. 
  • Some human rights campaigners have cast doubt on how deep the reforms actually run.
  • The proportion of Saudi women in the workforce has more than doubled since 2016, from 17 percent to 37 percent.

It has been five years since Jawhara al-Wabili became one of Saudi Arabia's first women drivers - a reform she saw as revolutionary, even as some activists dismissed it as window-dressing.

"I drove as soon as it was authorised," the 55-year-old from the central city of Buraidah proudly told AFP, recalling a milestone that drew global attention to sweeping social changes fast-tracked by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the conservative kingdom's de facto ruler.

Wabili has gone on to give free driving lessons to other women, sharing a skill she views as essential in a country sorely lacking in public transportation.

It is just one example, she says, of how women's rights have blossomed in recent years, allowing them to become ambassadors, bank directors, university administrators and even astronauts. Saudi scientist Rayyanah Barnawi took part in a mission to the International Space Station just this past May.

The changes can also be felt in daily life, especially now that the religious police have been sidelined and rules requiring gender segregation in public and the wearing of abaya robes have been scrapped.

But some human rights campaigners cast doubt on how deep the reforms actually run, stressing that women have been ensnared by a broader campaign of arrests targeting government critics.

READ | 'Largest Hajj pilgrimage in history' begins in Saudi Arabia

Their ranks include some of the very women who led the campaign for driving licences.

Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communication for the rights group ALQST said: 

We have more and more women in prisons, either for not wearing abaya or, you know, for dancing in public or for tweeting their opinions, whatever the subject, even on unemployment.

"We're really in a state of constant fear of people not knowing really what is happening, or whether they're allowed to do something or not."

Challenging tradition

Saudi officials, unsurprisingly, try to keep the spotlight on the progress women have made, seeking to recast their long-closed-off country, known primarily for being the world's biggest crude exporter, as open for business and tourists.

At events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, they tout the fact that the proportion of Saudi women in the workforce has more than doubled since 2016, from 17 percent to 37 percent.

"After the driving decision, we saw that all policies that followed have challenged the traditional role of women in the Saudi society, which gave her only one role to play - raising children," said Najah Alotaibi, a Saudi analyst based in London.

The new reality strikes visitors from the moment they get off the plane and, in many cases, have their passports stamped by smiling, English-speaking female customs agents.

As they move around the country, they encounter women driving for Uber, working as mechanics and even conducting a high-speed train that ferries pilgrims to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

'Discriminatory provisions'

What goes on in their own homes, however, can be another matter.

"All of these reforms are legal changes - they are reforms in writing, but that doesn't automatically mean they are reforms in practice," said Sussan Saikali of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

A long-awaited personal status law that took effect last year, billed by Riyadh as "progressive", has been criticised for containing what Human Rights Watch described as "discriminatory provisions against women concerning marriage, divorce, and decisions about their children".

WATCH | Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the bonnet as mechanics

Saudi activist Hala al-Dosari, based in the United States, points out that in conservative families, women continue to be at the mercy of their male guardians.

Some women are "under the illusion that because of the opening of public spaces, because of the ease of restrictions on women's dress code and gender mixing, they can now navigate those spaces more freely," she said.

But many remain "victims of either state oppression or their own families".

Dangers persist for those who speak out.

Saudi prosecutors recently accused women's rights activist Manahel al-Otaibi of launching a "propaganda campaign", citing social media posts in which she challenged the guardianship laws and what she described as continued forced wearing of the abaya.

Otaibi was referred to the Specialised Criminal Court, which tries terrorism cases and last year sentenced Leeds University PhD student Salma Al-Shehab to 34 years' in jail for tweets critical of the government.

Activists believe Saudi authorities are focused primarily on improving their image, and that's why the criticism rankles them, Saikali said.

"Unfortunately, arresting people for speaking out doesn't exactly help their image either.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saudi arabiatransportwomens rights
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2262 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 6980 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.30
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.65
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
904.78
-1.2%
Palladium
1,240.44
-0.8%
Gold
1,915.05
+0.2%
Silver
22.69
-0.1%
Brent Crude
76.52
-0.2%
Top 40
68,813
0.0%
All Share
74,113
0.0%
Resource 10
60,169
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,842
0.0%
Financial 15
15,903
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo