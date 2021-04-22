22m ago

After milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man

  • Daunte Wright was shot and killed on 11 April after a routine traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb.
  • Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.
  • The officer who shot Wright, Kim Potter, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd, the city will lay to rest Daunte Wright, another Black man whose violent death has raised fresh concerns over the way police treat people of color.

The funeral for Wright, 20, who was shot by a white police officer in a Minneapolis suburb on 11 April after a routine traffic stop, will be attended by a number of high-profile civil rights activists as well as family and friends.

The service is scheduled to begin at 12:00 CDT (13:00 ET) at Shiloh Temple International Ministries, a historically Black church in north Minneapolis. The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, as he did at Floyd's funeral last year.

On Tuesday a Minneapolis jury convicted Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the police force, on all three counts of murder and manslaughter for killing Floyd by pressing his knee into his neck for more than nine minutes last May.

READ HERE | US launches probe of Minneapolis police after Chauvin conviction

While Chauvin's conviction brought a measure of satisfaction to people calling for an end to brutality and racism in policing, to many Wright's death served as a reminder of the risks facing Black people during encounters with police.

Police video of the shooting shows multiple officers attempting to arrest Wright for an outstanding warrant and an ensuing scuffle. The video then shows Kimberly Potter threatening to stun Wright with her Taser before firing her handgun. She can be heard saying she shot him a few moments later. Before resigning, former Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter mistakenly used her gun instead of her Taser.

Potter, who also resigned after the incident, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Potter has not entered a plea and her lawyer, Earl Gray, has not commented about the case.

