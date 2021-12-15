42m ago

add bookmark

After stinging revolt, UK PM Johnson defends Covid-19 record

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's prime minister defended his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday, saying new restrictions were needed to fight a new variant as the number of daily infections in the United Kingdom soared to a record high.

Boris Johnson's government sought to play down what was the largest parliamentary vote against his administration by lawmakers from his own party a day earlier, with one minister saying it was not surprising that there were different views over the restrictions, dubbed draconian by many Conservatives.

The British leader noted that the measures - implemented in response to the new Omicron variant and which include ordering people to wear masks in public places and use certificates of vaccination or of a negative test for some venues - were passed.

But the opposition Labour Party quickly pointed out that they were only approved because of its own votes. Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson in parliament of being "the worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time".

The latest figures released on Wednesday showed new Covid-19 infections in the United Kingdom reached the highest daily level since the early 2020 start of the pandemic with more than 78 000.

The refusal of scores of Conservative lawmakers to back Johnson despite fevered lobbying underlines the depth of anger over the new Covid-19 rules as well as a slew of scandals buffeting his government.

Several lawmakers said he should treat the rebellion as a wake-up call to draw a line under both.

"I respect and understand the legitimate anxieties that colleagues have about restrictions on...liberties," Johnson told parliament during its weekly prime minister's questions session.

"But I believe that the approach that we are taking is balanced and proportionate and right for this country," he said, adding that he would continue to "get on with the job" when asked if he would resign.

At the rowdy parliamentary session, Johnson found support from the very lawmakers who had challenged him a day earlier, with some shouting "more, more" after he answered questions from Labour's Starmer.

Mounting pressure

Earlier, his transport minister, Grant Shapps, said governing was hard during a pandemic, but while ministers had not always got it right, at many other times they had, including when Johnson called for people to get boosters against Omicron.

Britain had reported 59 610 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest figure since January and the fifth highest during the pandemic.

"Governing is difficult, especially with something like coronavirus, there's no textbook, there's no manual to work through," Shapps told Sky News.

Tuesday's vote intensified pressure on Johnson.

It came just before an election in central England on Thursday for a long-time Conservative seat that, some lawmakers say, could be lost to the Liberal Democrats.

He is also already under fire over scandals such as reported parties in his Downing Street office last year - when Britain was in a Covid-19 lockdown - and a pricey refurbishment of his apartment.

Late on Tuesday, the Mirror newspaper published a picture of a Downing Street party last year attended by Conservative aides breaking COVID-19 rules.

"It's disgraceful to have a party like that," Shapps said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuklockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1244 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3365 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1716 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.39
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,759.86
-0.6%
Silver
21.59
-1.6%
Palladium
1,574.50
-3.2%
Platinum
909.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
73.70
-0.9%
Top 40
65,102
-0.2%
All Share
71,467
-0.1%
Resource 10
67,716
-0.9%
Industrial 25
94,115
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,268
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

14 Dec

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo