58m ago

add bookmark

Aid flows into cyclone-struck Indonesia as death toll rises

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Debris left behind in the town of Adonara in East Flores on 4 April 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.
Debris left behind in the town of Adonara in East Flores on 4 April 2021, after flash floods and landslides swept eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.
PHOTO: Joy Christian/AFP
  • Two Indonesian navy ships packed with aid arrived in a cyclone-ravaged section of the archipelago with hospital ships also en route to the ravaged cluster of islands in eastern Indonesia.
  • The disaster's death toll rose to nearly 180 people, including dozens killed in neighbouring East Timor, and more than 70 people are still listed as missing.
  • A cargo plane left Jakarta for the disaster-struck region with about 100 000 face masks, virus test kits, as well as prepared food and blankets for survivors.

Two Indonesian navy ships packed with aid arrived on Thursday in a cyclone-ravaged section of the archipelago, as the disaster's death toll rose to nearly 180 people, including dozens killed in neighbouring East Timor.

The vessels docked in hard-hit Lembata and Adonara island with hospital ships also en route to the ravaged cluster of islands in eastern Indonesia where thousands have been left homeless and dozens are still missing.

Torrential rains from Tropical Cyclone Seroja, one of the most destructive storms to hit the region in years, turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees, sending thousands fleeing to shelters amid widespread power blackouts.

The storm on Sunday swept buildings in some villages down a mountainside and to the shore of the ocean on Lembata, where one of the aid ships arrived Thursday.

The navy vessels are packed with food, including rice and noodles, as well as blankets and other materials for some of the region's more than 20,000 evacuees.

Kompiang Aribawa, a regional naval base chief, said:

The two navy ships arrived today. Another ship will arrive later today carrying military personnel who will be deployed to help people in the aftermath of the disaster.


A cargo plane left Jakarta for the disaster-struck region with about 100 000 face masks, virus test kits, as well as prepared food and blankets for survivors, Indonesia's disaster agency chief said earlier.

At least 140 people have been listed as dead in Indonesia.

Another 37 were killed in East Timor - a tiny half-island nation of 1.3 million sandwiched between Indonesia and Australia that is officially known as Timor-Leste.

More than 70 people are still listed as missing, with disaster agency officials deploying sniffer dogs to search mountains of debris for bodies - and any survivors.

Rescuers have spent the past few days using diggers and shovels to extract mud-covered corpses from the debris.

Hospitals, bridges and thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

Authorities in both countries were also battling to avoid Covid-19 outbreaks in crammed evacuation shelters.

Fatal landslides and flash floods are common across the Indonesian archipelago during the rainy season, with deforestation often the cause, environmentalists say.

The disaster agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians - nearly half of the country's population - live in areas at risk of landslides.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indonesiaweather
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6072 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1777 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.53
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
19.96
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.1)
Gold
1,742.72
(+0.3)
Silver
25.21
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,227.50
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,617.64
(-0.3)
All Share
67,374
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,614
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(-0.4)
Industrial 25
87,945
(+0.5)
Resource 10
68,585
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo