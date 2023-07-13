35m ago

Share

Aid group's rescue ship held 'indefinitely' in Italy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The NGO SOS Mediteranee's rescue ship "Ocean Viking". (NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
The NGO SOS Mediteranee's rescue ship "Ocean Viking". (NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)
  • SOS Mediteranee on Thursday accused Italy of hampering its work after the authorities there ordered its migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking held "for an indefinite period" in port.
  • After disembarking 57 people rescued off the Libyan coast on 7 July, Ocean Viking was subject to a seven-hour inspection by port authorities on 11 July.
  • Ocean Viking points to rising numbers of deaths among migrants attempting the crossing to EU territory since the start of 2023.

Aid group SOS Mediteranee on Thursday accused Italy of hampering its work after the authorities there ordered its migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking held "for an indefinite period" in port.

Officials had cited "a very small number of technical and administrative deficiencies," said the aid group.

The ship's immobilisation in the port of Citavecchia, north of Rome, "prevents us from carrying out rescue operations" for migrants in the Mediterranean, the NGO's co-founder and director Sophie Beau told AFP.

The authorities were creating a "very harmful" environment for civil society groups looking to aid migrants, she added.

Italy's government has since last year been led by far-right Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, whose coalition - also including Matteo Salvini of the anti-Migrant League party - has cracked down on help for migrants.

After disembarking 57 people rescued off the Libyan coast on 7 July, Ocean Viking was subject to a seven-hour inspection by port authorities on 11 July, Marseille-based SOS Mediterranee said.

One of the "deficiencies" turned up by the examiners "requires deeper investigation involving different players in the certification process and the shipbuilder" which will take time, the group added.

'Enormous need' 

The Italian coastguard did not immediately respond to AFP's questions about the inspection. But Beau said that the problem was related to the Ocean Viking's 14 life rafts.

"The inspectors asked us whether there were 14 qualified people to deploy the rafts in case the ship had to be abandoned," she explained.

"So far, we have never been asked to have so many people", Beau added, calling the requirement "a very restrictive interpretation of the SOLAS (Safety Of Life At Sea) Convention" - an international agreement on construction, outfitting and operation of civilian ships.

"We don't understand why this point had never been raised at the inspections carried out until now," she said, citing seven over the past four years alone.

"We have faced really extremely frequent inspections, extremely zealous, redundant and repetitive," Beau added.


While the Ocean Viking is stuck in port, "there is an enormous need for rescue provision, a shocking lack of ships in the zone" where migrants cross the central Mediterranean, she said.

Ocean Viking points to rising numbers of deaths among migrants attempting the crossing to EU territory since the start of 2023.

On Monday, the aid group said Libyan coast guards had fired live ammunition close to the Ocean Viking during a 7 July rescue operation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
italy
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
83% - 1956 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
17% - 388 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

11h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10h ago

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.96
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.55
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.13
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
972.42
+1.5%
Palladium
1,296.84
-0.3%
Gold
1,958.92
+0.1%
Silver
24.73
+2.5%
Brent Crude
80.11
+0.9%
Top 40
71,996
+1.1%
All Share
77,317
+1.0%
Resource 10
64,403
+1.7%
Industrial 25
106,438
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,504
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo