1h ago

add bookmark

Aid to stave off devastating Yemen famine slow to reach needy

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Smoke billows at the Aden Airport on 30 December 2020, after explosions rocked the Yemeni airport shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government.
Smoke billows at the Aden Airport on 30 December 2020, after explosions rocked the Yemeni airport shortly after the arrival of a plane carrying members of a new unity government.
Saleh Al-Obeidi, AFP
  • Yemen is already suffering from the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
  • Funding shortfalls last year saw cut backs to various programmes, including food aid.
  • So far only $374 million of the $3.85 billion aid has been received.

Aid agencies have so far received only $374 million of the $3.85 billion the United Nations says is needed this year for Yemen to avert what threatens to become the world's worst famine in decades, the United Nations humanitarian office said on Tuesday.

Locked in war for more than six years, the country is already suffering from the world's worst humanitarian crisis and the situation is at risk of deteriorating further, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

"Yemen is approaching the point of no return. If we make the wrong choice now, Yemen will experience the worst famine the world has seen in decades," UNOCHA Yemen coordinator David Gressley said.

Agencies last year faced a severed funding shortfall which led to various programmes - including food aid - being scaled back.

READ | Yemeni protesters storm palace with cabinet members inside

At a March 1 conference, donors pledged only $1.7 billion of the $3.85 billion needed in the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan.

"To date, only $374 million has been disbursed to aid agencies," UNOCHA said.

More than 16.2 million people face hunger in 2021, including nearly 50,000 people who are already experiencing famine-like conditions, it said.

The humanitarian crisis has been exacerbated by a civil war that broke out when the Houthi movement seized control of the capital Sanaa in September 2014, forcing the then government into exile in Riyadh and Aden. In March the following year, a Saudi-led coalition intervened to try to restore Hadi's government, carrying out thousands of air raids.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, mostly civilians.

READ | US to train Mozambique forces fighting jihadists

U.S. President Joe Biden has made ending the war in Yemen a priority, and the United States and the United Nations have made renewed diplomatic efforts this year.

But the U.N.'s Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths on Monday said the war is "back in full force", with military action intensifying on several fronts.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unyemen
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5993 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3970 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.66
(-1.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.47
(-1.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.57
(-0.8)
AUD/ZAR
11.44
(-0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.3)
Gold
1,744.68
(+0.8)
Silver
26.31
(+1.5)
Platinum
1,216.55
(+0.1)
Brent Crude
68.39
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,570.36
(+2.8)
All Share
66,495
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,810
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,371
(-1.7)
Industrial 25
86,603
(-0.3)
Resource 10
67,134
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

3h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo