Air India plane from Delhi to San Francisco lands in Russia after technical issue

An Air India plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco was forced to divert and land at an airport in Russia's Far East after it developed a technical issue with one of its engines, the airline said on Tuesday.

The diversion of the Boeing 777 widebody aircraft comes amid a global debate over the use of Russian airspace by some carriers, with the chief of United Airlines warning on Monday of the dangers of a plane being forced to land in Russia with American citizens on board.

The 216 passengers and 16 crew onboard were being offered support on the ground and accommodated in local hotels for the night, Air India said.

The airline said it planned to send a plane on Wednesday to pick them up and fly them to their original destination.

"The authorities are extending all cooperation in our effort to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest," it said.

Air India said it could not share any passenger details.

Russia's aviation authority said it was checking on the plane's technical condition after landing at Magadan airport and it had given permission for the alternate flight to land there at 03:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Rosaviatsia said earlier in the day:

At present, the question of passengers' stay and accommodation is being resolved by border, customs and regional authorities.

The airport at Magadan, a port town on the Sea of Okhotsk in Russia's Far East, did not respond to a request for comment.

The diversion also raises questions over how quickly the $200 million Boeing 777, a high-profile US-built plane whose engines are made by General Electric, can be repaired amid US and European Union sanctions on exports of aviation items to Russia.

In 2018, a Norwegian Air Boeing 737 made an emergency landing in Iran with engine problems weeks after Washington re-imposed sanctions and became stranded for more than two months.

The 186 passengers and six crew were able to fly out of Shiraz the next day. But despite initial assurances from the airline that the plane would also quickly be repatriated, a GE engine venture waited weeks for a US Treasury export licence.

The US Department of Commerce did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

GE Aerospace said it was aware of the diversion and working with Air India to resolve the issue.

Banned

On Monday, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson defended the airline's use of Russian airspace, noting the critical role the industry plays in connecting economies, people and cultures.

"Air India, we operate according to the ambit of what is provided to us by the nation of India and not all nations agree," he said on a panel at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual meeting.

Russia has barred US airlines and other foreign carriers from using its airspace in retaliation for Washington banning Russian flights over the United States in March 2022 after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

However, Air India and some Gulf-based, Chinese and African carriers continue to fly over Russia, making flying times shorter and American rivals uncompetitive.

In February, US senators urged the Biden administration to halt Chinese airlines and other non-American carriers from flying over Russia on US routes.

Reuters reported last week that Chinese airlines are avoiding using Russian airspace in four newly approved flights to and from the United States.



