37m ago

Share

Alabama to resume lethal injections after botched executions

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The US state of Alabama will resume the use of lethal injection by putting to death a convicted murderer on Thursday since a series of botched executions last year. File image.
The US state of Alabama will resume the use of lethal injection by putting to death a convicted murderer on Thursday since a series of botched executions last year. File image.
Paul Harris/Getty Images
  • A convicted murderer is to be put to death in Alabama on Thursday in the first use of lethal injection following a series of botched executions in 2022.
  • Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a temporary moratorium on executions last year after problems with lethal injections.
  • James Barber will be the first inmate put to death in Alabama since the moratorium was lifted after the completion of a review of procedures in February.

A convicted murderer is to be put to death in Alabama on Thursday in the first use of lethal injection in the southern US state since a series of botched executions last year.

James Barber, 54, is one of two death row inmates scheduled to die in the United States on Thursday.

Barber, a handyman, was convicted in 2003 of beating 75-year-old Dorothy Epps to death with a hammer during a 2001 robbery.

He is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, during a 30-hour time period between 00:01 Central Time on  Thursday and 06:00 Central Time on Friday.

READ | US soldier who crossed into North Korea had served time in S Korean jail: official

The second inmate, Jemaine Cannon, 51, is to be executed by lethal injection in the western state of Oklahoma for the 1995 murder of Sharonda Clark, 20, a mother of two children.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a temporary moratorium on executions last year after problems with lethal injections.

In one case, the 28 July 2022 execution of convicted murderer Joe James Jr., it took three hours to set an intravenous line.

Two other execution attempts in Alabama were halted because of problems setting IV lines.

Barber will be the first inmate put to death in Alabama since the moratorium on executions was lifted after the completion of a review of procedures in February.

His attorneys have filed last-minute appeals seeking to halt the execution given the state's past history of botched procedures.

Cannon, the Oklahoma inmate, is scheduled to be executed at 10:00 Central Time on Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

There have been 13 executions in the United States so far this year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usexecutionsdeath penalty
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the cancellation of 7de Laan on SABC2?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ai tog! It's the end of an era
34% - 576 votes
Shocked that people still watched it
66% - 1116 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

3h ago

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

6h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.92
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.12
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.06
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
973.56
-1.1%
Palladium
1,302.25
-0.5%
Gold
1,973.37
-0.3%
Silver
25.10
+0.2%
Brent Crude
79.63
+1.4%
Top 40
71,859
0.0%
All Share
77,081
-0.0%
Resource 10
63,715
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,474
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,792
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

6h ago

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo