1h ago

add bookmark

'Alarm bells' as UN validates record Arctic temperature

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In cities across South Africa, young people protested against the human causes of climate change. (Masixole Feni, GroundUp)
In cities across South Africa, young people protested against the human causes of climate change. (Masixole Feni, GroundUp)
  • The highest temperature ever has been recorded above the Arctic Circle.
  • The temperature, which came in at 38 degrees Celsius, was "more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic", the World Meteorological Organization said.
  • Last year also saw a new record high of 18.3C for the Antarctic continent.

The UN on Tuesday officially recognised the 38 degrees Celsius measured in Siberia last year as a new record high for the Arctic, sounding "alarm bells" over climate change.

The sweltering heat - equivalent to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit - was seen on June 20, 2020 in the Russian town of Verkhoyansk, marking the highest temperature ever recorded above the Arctic Circle, the World Meteorological Organization said.

This is the first time the WMO has added record heat in the Arctic to its archive of extreme weather reports, and it comes amid an unprecedented wave of record temperature spikes globally, the UN agency said.

"This new Arctic record is one of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that sound the alarm bells about our changing climate," its chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Verkhoyansk lies about 115 kilometres (70 miles) north of the Arctic Circle and temperatures have been measured there since 1885.

The temperature, which the agency pointed out was "more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic", was measured at a meteorological station during an exceptionally prolonged Siberian heatwave.

The average temperatures across Arctic Siberia reached up to 10C above normal for much of the summer last year, it said, adding that this had fuelled fires and massive sea-ice loss.

The heatwave also played a significant role in 2020 being designated one of the three warmest years on record globally.

Last year also saw a new record high of 18.3C for the Antarctic continent, Taalas said.

The WMO is still seeking to verify the 54.4C recorded in both 2020 and 2021 in the world's hottest place, Death Valley in California.

And its experts are also working on validating a new European temperature record of 48.8C reported on the Italian island of Sicily this past summer.

The WMO's archive "has never had so many ongoing simultaneous investigations", Taalas said.

New category

The archive tracks the world's highest and lowest temperatures, rainfall, heaviest hailstone, longest dry period, maximum gust of wind, longest lightning flash and weather-related mortalities.

Adding record Arctic heat was in recognition of the dramatic changes in the region.

Although all parts of the planet are warming, some areas are heating faster than others -- and the Arctic's pace of change is more than twice the global average.

"This investigation highlights the increasing temperatures occurring for a climatically important region of the world," said agency weather expert Randall Cerveny.

The creation of the new category means both polar regions are now represented, after WMO added temperature extremes for the Antarctic region in 2007.

Since this was a new climate category in the archive, the experts did not provide a previous record temperature for the region, but said they had established that no temperatures of 38C or above had ever been measured there previously.

The lowest temperature ever measured above the Arctic Circle was -69.6C (-93.9F), and recorded on December 22, 1991 on Greenland, WMO said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
unworld meteorological organisationclimate changeglobal warminggreen
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
18% - 568 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
54% - 1690 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
28% - 883 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,783.61
-0.2%
Silver
22.24
-0.4%
Palladium
1,689.63
+0.0%
Platinum
933.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.39
-1.0%
Top 40
65,305
+0.2%
All Share
71,611
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,300
+0.6%
Industrial 25
94,510
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,086
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo