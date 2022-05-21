Albanese claims Australia election victory

Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese claimed victory Saturday in national elections.



"The Australian people have voted for change. I am humbled by this victory," he told cheering supporters in Sydney after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat.

Albanese vowed to make Australia a renewable energy "superpower", give indigenous people a voice in national policy-making, and make equal opportunity for women a national priority.

Albanese recalled his childhood, brought up by a single mother in Sydney public housing.

"My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars," the 59-year-old said.

"I want Australia to continue to be a country that no matter where you live, who you worship, you would love, or what your last name is, that places no restrictions on your journey in life."



