Alexei Navalny: Russia's transport police questions 200 people in ongoing probe

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia's transport police said on Monday their officers had questioned around 200 people as part of a pre-investigation probe into the case of leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, and that the probe was still under way.

Russia has not opened a formal investigation into the case despite Berlin saying that laboratory tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined that Navalny was poisoned in Russia with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.

The transport police also said they had filed requests to Germany, France and Sweden for legal assistance in the case.

Navalny was an outspoken critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

German doctors say Navalny was poisoned

