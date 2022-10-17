2m ago

add bookmark

'All assigned targets were hit' - Russia claims to hold Ukraine forces in Kherson region

accreditation
  • Russia claims it held Ukrainian forces back in the Kherson region.
  • Ukraine says Russia is evacuating people from "state institutions".
  • There is intense fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russia says its forces have battled oncoming Ukraine troops to a standstill in the country’s south and inflicted "significant losses".

Russian soldiers held their positions during "fierce fighting" in the Kherson region and Ukrainian troops were also targeted in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday. 

"The enemy made attempts to break through the defence of the Russian troops in the areas of Koshara and Pyatykhatky in the Kherson region with forces of up to three battalions, including one tank battalion," chief defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said.

"The Russian army units held their positions in fierce battles, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," he said.

READ | Russia says 11 killed, 15 hurt in 'act of terror' at military site

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Ukraine's presidential office said Moscow's military shelled towns and villages along the front line in the east and "active hostilities" continued in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian army spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said the Russians began the evacuation of "state institutions" from the Kherson region to Crimea. Shtupun said the Ukrainian army carried out 20 attacks over the past day.

Russian forces targeted more than 30 towns and villages across Ukraine, launching five missiles and 23 air strikes and up to 60 rocket attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

Fighting was particularly intense in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk and the strategically important Kherson province. They were three of the four provinces Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed as part of Russia in September.

Konashenkov acknowledged that Russia attacked Ukrainian regions on Sunday.

"During the past 24 hours, the Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision, long-range, air-launched weapons at military command and control facilities as well as the energy system of Ukraine," Konashenkov said. 

He said:

The goals of the strikes were achieved. All assigned targets were hit.

Shelling by Ukrainian forces damaged the administration building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the Donetsk region, the head of its Russian-backed administration said on Sunday.

"It was a direct hit. The building is seriously damaged. It is a miracle nobody was killed," Alexey Kulemzin said while surveying the wreckage.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the attack on Donetsk city, which was annexed by Russian-backed separatists in 2014 along with a large part of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The war's momentum has shifted toward Ukraine after it launched a series of counterattacks seven weeks ago. Its military has recaptured cities, towns and villages that Russia took early in the war.

While Russia has been falling back across much of Ukraine, in the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk, Ukraine troops are on the defensive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday fighting was raging in the area.

"The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. 

He added:

Very heavy fighting is going on there.

Ukrainian soldiers still control the northern and western parts of the city. Pro-Russian separatist forces have pressed ahead east and south of Bakhmut, relying on their base in the city of Donetsk, 100km away.

Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which is situated on a main road leading to the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, both in the Donetsk region.

Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres of land in their recent counteroffensives in the east and south, officials said progress is likely to slow once Kyiv's forces meet more determined Russian resistance.

Bullet and shrapnel holes pierce the bodywork of a
Bullet and shrapnel holes pierce the bodywork of a school bus that was destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Staryi Saltiv, Kharkiv oblast, Ukraine.

In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, Russia said it destroyed three US-manufactured howitzers and a crossing point on the Oskil River set up by Ukrainian forces to move reserves and ammunition. The river flows south into the Siversky Donets, which snakes through eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

The spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Military Command said Russian forces were suffering severe shortages of equipment, including ammunition, because of the damage inflicted last weekend in by an explosion on a bridge linking the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula with Russia.

"Almost 75% [of Russian military supplies in southern Ukraine] came across that bridge," Natalia Humeniuk told Ukrainian television, adding that strong winds had also stopped ferries in the area.

She said:

Now even the sea is on our side.

Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram on Sunday that Ukraine would prevail in the war because of the continued military aid it is receiving from the West and the cumulative impact of Western sanctions on Russia's economy.

"Ukraine's offensive is strategic and the defeat of Russia is inevitable," Yermak said.

Meanwhile, in western Russia along the border with Ukraine, Russian officials said their air defences shot down "a minimum" of 16 Ukrainian missiles in the Belgorod region, Russia's Ria Novosti reported. 

The regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said four people were wounded.

Russian authorities in border regions have repeatedly accused Kyiv of firing at their territory and said civilians were being wounded. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the alleged attacks or commented.

Russia has long used Belgorod as a staging ground for shelling and missile attacks on Ukrainian territory.

On Saturday, two men from a former Soviet republic who were training at a Russian military firing range in Belgorod opened fire at volunteer soldiers during target practice, killing 11 people and wounding 15 before being shot dead themselves.

The Russian defence ministry, which reported the killings, called the incident a terrorist attack.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2242 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 5678 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 130 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 4953 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.61
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.80
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,651.58
+0.5%
Silver
18.46
+1.1%
Palladium
2,032.74
+1.9%
Platinum
908.51
+0.9%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
57,845
0.0%
All Share
64,271
0.0%
Resource 10
59,947
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
0.0%
Financial 15
14,173
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo