1h ago

add bookmark

All eyes on Twitter as Elon Musk's ownership era begins

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Elon Musk begins his tenure as Twitter's new owner. 
  • Activists now fear a rise on online harassment, as Musk is known for trolling other Twitter users.
  • Musk used a combination of his own money, funds from investors and bank loans to finance the deal.

Elon Musk begins on Friday his first full day leading Twitter, with critics and fans anxious to see how the planet's richest man will run one of the world's leading social media platforms.

The mercurial Tesla chief's tumultuous, $44 billion bid to buy the company concluded after months of uncertainty and speculation, and now users could start to see his plans.

Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" on Thursday, a jokey reference to the firm's logo, shortly after he said he made the purchase "to help humanity, whom I love".

Yet the idea of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

European politicians were quick to warn him that the continent had regulations for social media companies.

"In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules," tweeted Thierry Breton, the EU internal market commissioner, in response on Friday to Musk's "bird" message.

Musk said on Thursday Twitter "cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences".

READ | Twitter staff react to Elon Musk: 'I am fully expecting him to fire 69% of us on Friday at 4:20 pm.'

He had previously vowed to dial back content moderation and was expected to clear the way for former US president Donald Trump to return to the platform.

The then-president was blocked over concerns he would ignite more violence like the deadly attack on the Capitol in Washington to overturn his election loss.

Far-right users were quick to rejoice over the purchase on the network, posting comments such as "masks don't work" and other taunts, under the belief that moderation rules will now be relaxed.

"Free speech will always prevail," tweeted Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, prompting hundreds of mostly angry replies accusing her of hypocrisy.

'Benefit of the doubt'

Among Musk's first acts in power on Thursday were the reported firing of chief executive Parag Agrawal and other senior officials - though the company did not reply to AFP's request for comment and Agrawal still listed himself as CEO on his Twitter profile.

Agrawal previously went to court to hold Musk to the terms of the deal, and the takeover came just before a deadline imposed by the judge.

Musk, who is using a combination of his own money, funds from wealthy investors and bank loans to finance the deal, has conceded he is overpaying for a company that has regularly posted eye-watering losses.

Twitter says it has 238 million daily users, dwarfed by the likes of Facebook's two billion, but has not been able to monetize in the same way as its rivals.

However, Twitter holds an outsized influence on public debate because it is the favoured platform for many companies, politicians, journalists and other public figures.

Musk, though, has expressed frustration at content moderation and critics fear his ownership will be seen as a greenlight for hate speech and misinformation.

Musk is already the boss of car firm Tesla and rocket company SpaceX and it is not clear what his Twitter role might be, though unconfirmed reports suggested he might become interim CEO.

The closure of the deal marks the culmination of a long back-and-forth between the billionaire and the social network.

Musk tried several times to step back from the deal after his unsolicited offer was accepted in April, accusing Twitter of misleading him over the number of "bot" accounts.

ALSO READ | Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says

Twitter dismissed his claims and accused him of inventing excuses, eventually filing a lawsuit to hold him to the agreement.

With a trial looming, the unpredictable billionaire capitulated and revived his takeover plan.

During the tumult, some employees have quit the firm over Musk's takeover, said a worker who asked to remain anonymous.

"But a portion of people, including me, are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt for now," the employee said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
elon musksocial mediatwitter
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5300 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
31% - 2890 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
11% - 1051 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

8h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.94
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.05
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.63
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,648.51
-0.9%
Silver
19.29
-1.6%
Palladium
1,928.39
-1.0%
Platinum
951.50
-1.2%
Brent-ruolie
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,709
-1.3%
All Share
66,349
-1.2%
Resource 10
63,199
-0.2%
Industrial 25
77,278
-2.1%
Financial 15
15,560
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

6h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

4h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

6h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo