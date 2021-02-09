1h ago

add bookmark

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Arguments in Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial will be heard beginning on Wednesday.
  • Trump was impeached last month, charged with "incitement of insurrection" following a deadly mob that stormed the US Capitol on 6 January.
  • Ironically, his impeachment trial takes place at the scene of the deadly insurrection.

As the US Senate prepares for Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, his defense continues to decry it as nothing more than a "brazen political act" of retribution, while Democratic prosecutors argue that the ex-president wilfully incited a violent insurrection.

The House of Representatives impeached him last month over his role in the deadly 6 January siege of the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, and his trial - the first of a former president - will feature the Senate's 100 members sitting as jurors.

Trump's legal team Monday denounced the case as unconstitutional, calling it "absurd" to hold the former president responsible for the violence.

READ | Trump 'singularly responsible' for riot, impeachment trial brief claims

But in a preview of their prosecuting arguments, Democrats accused Trump Monday of committing the "most grievous constitutional crime" in the 232-year history of the American presidency by inciting his supporters to storm Congress.

WASHINGTON DC - JANUARY 6: The Proud Boys outside
The 'Proud Boys' protest outside the US Capitol in Washington.
Getty Images Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via

The trial occurs with much of Capitol Hill still locked down under intense security one month after the unrest.

Amid continued fears of extremist attacks, 6 000 National Guard members remain deployed in Washington, adding to the picture of a capital still on edge.

The proceedings kick off at 13:00 (1800 GMT). According to a bipartisan deal, there first will be up to four hours of debate and a vote on the constitutionality of trying an ex-president.

Arguments will be heard beginning on Wednesday, with 16 hours provided over two days per side.

READ HERE | Trump's lawyers challenge constitutionality of post-White House impeachment trial

Senators will then pose questions to the two teams, and a majority vote will be needed if either side wants to call witnesses. Trump has already declined an invitation to testify.

The trial is expected to extend into next week.

Trump is a deeply damaged political figure, in part because of his relentless false claims about voter fraud. But he remains a powerful force in the Republican Party.

Charged with "incitement of insurrection," he is likely once again to avoid conviction due to loyal support in the Senate, but his lawyers contended in their final pre-trial filing that the Constitution does not give the chamber jurisdiction to try a former president.

"The Senate must summarily reject this brazen political act" because "this is clearly not what the framers wanted or what the Constitution allows," his attorneys Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael T. van der Veen wrote.

"Indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear."

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images PHOTO: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The defense used blunt language in their 78-page brief, saying it was "simply absurd" to argue that Trump conjured up a mob to commit violent crime, and that those who attacked the Capitol did so on their own.

'Leave it to the Senate'

President Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump on 20 January, on Monday declined to address whether Trump should be found guilty or denied the right to hold future political office.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki later told reporters that Biden ran against Trump in 2020 "because he felt he was unfit for office," but added that the president will "leave it to the Senate to see this impeachment proceeding through."

Should Trump be convicted, the Senate will then hold a simple-majority vote on barring him from future public office.

OPINION | Making sense of Trump’s putsch

The congressional Democrats prosecuting the trial, known as House impeachment managers, have pushed back sternly against Trump's legal contentions, citing "overwhelming" evidence.

"His incitement of insurrection against the United States government - which disrupted the peaceful transfer of power - is the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a president," the managers, led by congressman Jamie Raskin, said in a five-page brief.

Loyal conservatives 

The proceedings will take place in the very Senate chamber that was raided by rioters, threatening the lives of lawmakers in an effort to stop the ceremonial certification of Biden's election victory.

The impeachment managers argued in an earlier brief that Trump, who rallied supporters in Washington shortly before the mob assault, was "singularly responsible" for the unrest which left five people dead.

OPINION | Trump fights back while Biden tries to govern

And they said acquitting Trump, who escaped conviction in his first impeachment trial in 2020, could do severe damage to American democracy.

But convicting him would require the vote of more than two-thirds of the senators, meaning 17 Republicans would need to break ranks and join all 50 Democrats - seen as near impossible.

Even though Trump retains a strong base of support, public backing for a Trump conviction is stronger now than during his first impeachment trial, according to a new Ipsos/ABC News poll.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us senatedonald trrumpusapoliticsimpeachment
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 409 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 520 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2451 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.77
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
17.89
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(+0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.01)
Gold
1847.03
(+0.94)
Silver
27.62
(+1.47)
Platinum
1182.11
(+2.35)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2353.50
(+1.17)
All Share
64968.75
(-0.14)
Top 40
59514.82
(-0.22)
Financial 15
12423.19
(+0.29)
Industrial 25
87277.44
(-0.12)
Resource 10
62441.86
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo