'All of us want to actually move on,' says PM Ardern as cops break up New Zealand protest

accreditation
  • People protesting Covid-19 rules in New Zealand were removed on Thursday.
  • They had gathered outside the parliament building.
  • More than 1 000 people joined the protest.

New Zealand on Thursday began forcefully removing hundreds of people who have been camping outside its parliament building for the last three days to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic measures.

Inspired by the trucker demonstrations in Canada, protesters began blocking streets in Wellington with trucks, cars and motorbikes on Tuesday.

READ | 'It's not over' - New Zealand PM Ardern warns of more Covid-19 variants in 2022

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday told the crowd to "move on", saying the demonstration was "not reflective of where the rest of New Zealand is out right now".

"All of us want to actually move on. We are working very hard to put ourselves in the best possible position to do that," Ardern told reporters after visiting a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Auckland.

The police moved in after parliament speaker Trevor Mallard took the rare step of closing the grounds around the distinctive "Beehive" parliament building.

'Clear message'

Some 100 officers were called in from elsewhere in the country as reinforcements.

Officers were seen taking many protesters away amid shouts of "shame on you", a Reuters witness said. Police were using loudspeakers warning protesters to take down their tents or be arrested.

"We are protesting peacefully. Why should we leave?" one protester said. 

The protester added:

We are here with a clear message … to end the mandates.

Police said they had told everybody on the grounds they were trespassing and had begun to evict them.

"While police acknowledge people's right to protest, this needs to be conducted in a way that does not unfairly impact on the wider public," said superintendent Corrie Parnell, the Wellington district commander.

The protest began with more than 1 000 people from around the country converging on parliament in cars and trucks.

The number of protesters had dwindled to a couple of hundred by Thursday, but some of their vehicles remained parked in the middle of streets around parliament, forcing some streets to be closed. 

The National Library and many cafés and bars in the area decided to close their doors while the protest played out.

Among the protesters' grievances is mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for certain workers, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel, and rules requiring masks in places such as shops and forcing children to wear masks in schools.

Police withdraw from their line and fall back to t
Police withdraw from their line and fall back to the front of Parliament buildings on the third day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions.

Border closures and sometimes strict lockdowns have helped New Zealand escape the worst of the pandemic. The country has reported just 53 virus deaths among its population of five million.

Ardern last week announced plans to relax quarantine requirements for incoming travellers in stages as the country reopens its borders. With a large proportion of people now vaccinated, she has also promised not to impose more lockdowns.

Health officials have been reporting about 200 new virus cases each day as an outbreak of the Omicron variant grows.

Ardern said every New Zealander had the right to protest but that should not disrupt other people's lives, adding the decision to remove protesters was an operational matter for police.

It was not immediately clear how many were arrested on Thursday but police in a statement issued late on Wednesday said three men were arrested on parliament grounds and have been charged with obstruction.

Read more on:
jacinda ardernnew zealandcoronavirus
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
